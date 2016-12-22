How do you pick the best Linux distribution for you? This week we reflect on one of the most critical questions before you switch to Linux.

Ever since my upgrade from Ubuntu 16.04 to 16.10 borked my laptop I’ve been distro hopping like crazy and after the last rebuild today I have to ask: how the devil did you decide on a distro to stick with?

I been using Ubuntu, Ubuntu Mate, Solus, Elementary, Fedora, OpenSuse, and Antegos. But I can’t seem to pick on to stick with for more than a few weeks. Am I insane?

Runs Linux

StreetSign is a digital signage system, originally written for the TeenStreet 2013 (Germany) youth congress. It works with a single server, and multiple client computers (for TS2013 we used Raspberry Pis) which connect over the network. It is light-weight enough that a raspberry pi can run as the server as well, for smaller installations.

Desktop App Pick

Unmark is designed to help you actually do something with your bookmarks, rather than just hoard them. A simple layout puts the focus on your task at hand and friendly reminders keep you in line. Filtering options let you find what you’re looking for.

Spotlight Karbon

Karbon is a vector drawing application with an user interface that is easy to use, highly customizable and extensible. That makes Karbon a great application for users starting to explore the world of vector graphics as well as for artists wanting to create breathtaking vector art. Whether you want to create clipart, logos, illustrations or photorealistic vector images – look no further, Karbon is the tool for you!

We are currently in dispute with a European cloud provider which has breached its contract and is publishing insecure, broken images of Ubuntu despite many months of coaxing to do it properly. The home-grown images on the cloud, VPS and bare metal services of this provider disable fundamental security mechanisms and modify the system in ways that are unsupportable. They are likely to behave unpredictably on update in weirdly creative and mysterious ways

The appropriate means to handle this kind of issue is trademark law. If someone claims that something is Ubuntu when it isn’t, that’s probably an infringement of the trademark and it’s entirely reasonable for the trademark owner to take action to protect the value associated with their trademark. But Canonical’s _IP policy_goes much further than that – it can be interpreted as meaning[1] that you can’t distribute works based on Ubuntu without paying Canonical for the privilege

Any redistribution of modified versions of Ubuntu must be approved, certified or provided by Canonical if you are going to associate it with the Trademarks. Otherwise you must remove and replace the Trademarks and will need to recompile the source code to create your own binaries. This does not affect your rights under any open source licence applicable to any of the components of Ubuntu. If you need us to approve, certify or provide modified versions for redistribution you will require a licence agreement from Canonical, for which you may be required to pay. For further information, please contact us (as set out below).

The site reports that the acquisition is a “small amount” but there’s no word on exactly how much, or indeed how little. Further, The Information said that the deal will see Pebble and its products closed down over time, with Fitbit acquiring its assets, which include intellectual property and software.

Before I blather on I’ll get to what many are most interested in — the hardware shipping update.

A dedicated device running Kodi and the Plex for Kodi add-on gives you a slick, configurable way to play your media in your home theater. Kodi AV settings enable powerfully advanced knob twisting and lever sliding to fine tune playback for a customized viewing experience! Settings nirvana!

There will be no Solaris 12, final release will be 11.4.

Name: Brad C

Subject: Cheap Linux Laptop

: My daughter’s school recently got 20 Chromebooks to share between 3 4th grade classes. As you might imagine that is not enough. They are recommending that parents buy one for their kids, but also say a PC or Mac laptop would be fine. I’ve had my daughter doing her work on an old laptop that I put Ubuntu 16.04 on (but it’s a 17 inch laptop). I’m wondering if there are any small inexpensive laptops that could run Ubuntu that you could suggest. Most of her work is with Google docs and Google classroom. I love all the JB shows! Thanks

Name: Barry H

Subject: Microsoft Moving to Linux?

This isnt really a question but a prediction that could be good or bad depending on how you look at it. With MS adding in support for bash etc in win 10 and then creating .net sdk etc for linux which allows powershell etc to run. Do you think as I do that MS may be looking at moving Win 10 (No Server editions of their products only their desktop/laptop/mobile OS) to a linux distro and then having MS packages like .net etc running on top. This would mean they dont have to support patch etc a desktop distro that takes up alot of their time and money but basically get the open source community to do that for them. Obviously this wont happen in next 5 years maybe not even for a while after that for a while. But I do think it may be something they looking into… PS Send my regards to Chris and the team for a great show(s). Cheers

Hello everyone. This is my first post on the sub. I hear Noah mention sip calling sometimes. I am wondering what he uses and what you guys use? I am looking for a good inexpensive provider. I need to be able to receive inbound calls and make outbound calls outside of SIP. I have looked around the web and I can see there are plenty of options. Thanks for all the feedback guys!

Asterisk is probably way more than I need. I am looking for simple. I am leaning towards Local Phone. Great price and a decent user interface on their website. If call quality is good then im set!

