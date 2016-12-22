Mike shares his swift migration pain from over the weekend & opens up a bar in the office in honor of his new Google Home.

MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

Hoopla

Google DeepMind Makes AI Training Platform Publicly Available – Bloomberg

DeepMind is putting the entire source code for its training environment — which it previously called Labyrinth and has now renamed as DeepMind Lab — on the open-source depository GitHub, the company said Monday. Anyone will be able to download the code and customize it to help train their own artificial intelligence systems. They will also be able to create new game levels for DeepMind Lab and upload these to GitHub.

Looking Again At Reactive Functional Programming

Migrating from Swift 2.x to Swift 3

