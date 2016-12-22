Legend Of The Snow Leopard | CR 234
Posted on: December 5, 2016
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike shares his swift migration pain from over the weekend & opens up a bar in the office in honor of his new Google Home.
Hoopla
Google DeepMind Makes AI Training Platform Publicly Available – Bloomberg
DeepMind is putting the entire source code for its training environment — which it previously called Labyrinth and has now renamed as DeepMind Lab — on the open-source depository GitHub, the company said Monday. Anyone will be able to download the code and customize it to help train their own artificial intelligence systems. They will also be able to create new game levels for DeepMind Lab and upload these to GitHub.
Looking Again At Reactive Functional Programming
Migrating from Swift 2.x to Swift 3
Swift.org – Migrating to Swift 2.3 or Swift 3 from Swift 2.2
The pain
- The Why
- Syntax changes
- Standardized naming conventions
- Less “chatty” method names
- Losing return values at end of names
- Ie ‘myString.append(someString)’ V ‘myString.appendString(someString)’
- Native GCD
- Previously libdispatch from the Snow Leopard days was pure C, now native Swift
- https://github.com/apple/swift-evolution/blob/master/proposals/0088-libdispatch-for-swift3.md
- What’s on the other side?
- Swift Packaged > Cocoapods & Carthage?