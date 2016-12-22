MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

DeepMind is putting the entire source code for its training environment — which it previously called Labyrinth and has now renamed as DeepMind Lab — on the open-source depository GitHub, the company said Monday. Anyone will be able to download the code and customize it to help train their own artificial intelligence systems. They will also be able to create new game levels for DeepMind Lab and upload these to GitHub.