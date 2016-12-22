Pizza Bait | Unfilter 216
Is Pizzagate a honey pot for conspiracy nuts or the largest media cover up in a long time? We play the clips & debate. Plus the latest Dakota Access Pipeline developments, Cyber money grubbers & more!
- The FAA banned drones from flying at the Standing Rock oil pipeline protest – Recode
- State Dept Dan Rosen’s Arrest: Cheat Sheet for Journos
- Why Snapchat And Apple Don’t Have A Fake News Problem – BuzzFeed News
- Standing Rock: US Army refuses N Dakota pipeline access – BBC News
- WBTV: Rowan County
- Protesters Gain Victory in Fight Over Dakota Access Oil Pipeline – The New York Times
- Army will not grant easement for Dakota Access Pipeline crossing | Article | The United States Army
- Bill Moran on Twitter: “”When you lose the White House to the least popular candidate in the history of America, it is time for a #newdirection.” Ouch #FeelTheBern https://t.co/ATFT6idZ4F”
- Exclusive interview: Edward Snowden on ‘criminal’ treatment of refugees who hid him | Ricochet
- Former Obama national security adviser says Trump call with Taiwan ‘didn’t bother me’ | Fox News
- Donald Trump just took a shot at Boeing in Trump Tower
- Pentagon buries evidence of $125 billion in bureaucratic waste – The Washington Post
- Ecuadorian Embassy break-in: Police took 2hrs to reach building where Assange is holed up — RT UK
- WikiLeaks on Twitter: “Police admit sex complaint against Assange was fabricated in elaborate plot https://t.co/OPCFRveUqM More: https://t.co/Mb6gXlz7QS”
- Keith Ellison isn’t an anti-Semite. He’s the victim of a vicious smear. – The Washington Post
- ‘Sex was consensual’: WikiLeaks’ Assange reveals ‘denial of rape’ claims given to Swedish prosecutor — RT UK
- Child porn on government devices: A hidden security threat – CSMonitor.com
- Welcome to Pizzagate: Fully sourced, simply organized, summary and history of main findings (12/6) | pizzagate
- CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE [Banned Discovery Channel Documentary] – YouTube
- Days After Recovering Weiner Hard Drive, FBI Makes Large Child Sex Trafficking Raid – Truth Kings
- Fake News Or Real? How To Self-Check The News And Get The Facts : All Tech Considered : NPR
- How the war against fake news backfired – The Washington Post
- Pope Francis calls spreading fake news a sin | Fox News
- Infowars’ Alex Jones Claims Ear Of Trump, Pushes ‘Pizzagate’ Fictions : NPR
- The Latest: Pizza restaurant reopens after fake news assault | Fox News
- Comet Ping Pong-associated artist and SRA victim embeds “pizza” cry for help in Kaballistic image – TRACY R TWYMAN