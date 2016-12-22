RSS Feeds:

Linux Powered Christmas

Who doesn’t like a good party? Some folks will tell you that Linux is boring, or for geeks. This week we’ll show you how you can have a very loud and bright time with Linux.

Runs Linux

Peeqo is a personal desktop robotic assistant who expresses himself through GIFs. Think of him as the love child of Amazon Echo and a Disney character. He has a conversational UI, so he responds to voice commands but answers only through GIFs.

This is a special build of Tixati meant to run on USB flash-drives or other portable media. It is self-contained and keeps all configuration files within it’s executable folder, and stores all paths in a format relative to the executable binary file. Executable binaries for both Linux and Windows are included, and the configuration files are platform-neutral.

lowRISC is creating a fully open-sourced, Linux-capable, RISC-V-based SoC, that can be used either directly or as the basis for a custom design. We aim to complete our SoC design this year.

Search and start songs from the CLI.

Linux and OS X support.

Another Linux kernel vulnerability (CVE-2016-8655) that dates back to 2011 disclosed today could allow an unprivileged local user to gain root privileges by exploiting a race condition in the af_packet implementation in the Linux kernel.

So if you’re Satya Nadella and in charge of Azure a__nd Windows, what is the single best strategy for growth when AWS is a $10B business, >10x the size of Azure _[2] and growing 64% per year [3], while Windows licenses are growing in single digits? AWS, the cloud that is a platform for apps in its own right, regardless of which OS you run?_

KDE Plasma 5.8 is designated an LTS edition with bugfixes and new releases being made for 18 months (rather than the normal four months).

For six months, the remote management app has opened users to code-execution attacks.

NVIDIA has confirmed that their next proprietary driver update for Linux will introduce support for Vulkan rendering outside of the X.Org Server.

Name: Andrew L

Subject: Exchange Migration

Message:

Noah, I about jumped out of my chair when you started talking about the Exchange migration. We are going to be moving off of our Exchange server very soon. We are moving off of a 2007 Exchange server because it is not supported after Office 2013. I’m currently trying to push my company away from O365 to something like Google. There is the obvious Linux bias, but I’ve also heard enough horror stories from friends who have already moved to O365 that I want to avoid it if at all possible. I hope you cover this migration for show content especially the user experience after the move. The post migration user experience is one of the biggest concerns with moving to Google. Thank you for hard work and insight you bring to the show. Andrew L.

Name: Max S

Subject: QuickBooks Alternative

Message:

Hey Chris and Noah! I have just recently found your network and shows and have been listening to them and trying to catch up with all the previous epiisodes of Linux Action Show at the moment. I work for my father at his small business as a union plumber and system admin. I have been trying to get the okay to switch his file server from Windozes to Linux with the superior file systems and better stability, Windozes has to be restarted every week or performance goes too all hell and is utterly slow, but the only thing holding him from pulling the trigger and giving me the okay to finally switch is quickbooks. I remember Noah saying some about a quickbooks alternative in the early 400’s episodes with system 76 being its parent company. We file host the company file and he doesn’t like other people and their computers “the cloud” handling his data especially for his company. The way Noah explained it even though he has the software company do the hosting is that you could host it yourself if you wanted

and I think this might be just the thing I need to convince my father to start the switch. Ps. keep up the amazing work guys love your show and all the content you bring! Your loyal listener,

Max

