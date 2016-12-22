Mike reviews his Google Home and we discuss Google Actions, Fitbit buying Pebble & the usefulness of some of these products.

Plus Mike adopts a new philosophy about remote workers!

Pebble confirms Fitbit sale: Hardware is dead, software in maintenance mode

Pebble Time 2, Pebble Core, and Pebble Time Round watches will never ship.

Google Home Review

Google Actions

Hype Driven Development

I call this trend Hype Driven Development, perceive it harmful and advocate for a more professional approach I call “Solid Software Engineering”. Learn more about how it works and find out what you can do instead.

PiCluster is a simple way to manage Docker containers on multiple hosts. I created this
because I found Docker Swarm not that good and Kubernetes was too difficult to install currently on ARM.

PiCluster will only build and run images from Dockerfile’s on the host specified in the config file.

This software will work on regular x86 hardware also and is not tied to ARM.

