Okay Google, Take Over the World | CR 235
Posted on: December 12, 2016
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike reviews his Google Home and we discuss Google Actions, Fitbit buying Pebble & the usefulness of some of these products.
Plus Mike adopts a new philosophy about remote workers!
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
Pebble confirms Fitbit sale: Hardware is dead, software in maintenance mode
Pebble Time 2, Pebble Core, and Pebble Time Round watches will never ship.
Google Home Review
Google Actions
Hype Driven Development
I call this trend Hype Driven Development, perceive it harmful and advocate for a more professional approach I call “Solid Software Engineering”. Learn more about how it works and find out what you can do instead.
Chris Pick:
PiCluster is a simple way to manage Docker containers on multiple hosts. I created this
because I found Docker Swarm not that good and Kubernetes was too difficult to install currently on ARM.
PiCluster will only build and run images from Dockerfile’s on the host specified in the config file.
This software will work on regular x86 hardware also and is not tied to ARM.