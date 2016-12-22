Russian to Conclusions | Unfilter 217
Posted on: December 14, 2016
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Fake News & Russian’s hacking the election is all the talk this week. But it’s all crap & speculation. All of it. We’ll make our case.
Plus the latest news from around the world that mattered this week.
RSS Feeds:
Video Feed | MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | HD Torrent | Mobile Torrent | iTunes
Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes —
— Links —
- Smith–Mundt Act – Wikipedia
- Bears in the Midst: Intrusion into the Democratic National Committee »
- ThreatConnect follows Guccifer 2.0 to Russian VPN Service
- Bear Hunting: Tracking Down COZY BEAR Backdoors
- Shiny Object? Guccifer 2.0 and the DNC Breach
- Hillary Clinton Email Targeted by Threat Group-4127 | SecureWorks
- Washington Post admits article on ‘Russian propaganda’ & ‘fake news’ based on sham research — RT America
- Unpacking the New CIA Leak: Don’t Ignore the Aluminum Tube Footnote – emptywheel
- Secret CIA assessment says Russia was trying to help Trump win White House – The Washington Post
- US Intelligence Officials: Our Warnings To Europe About Russian Hacking Were Too Late – BuzzFeed News
- Hillary Clinton’s Call for Congress to Do Something About Fake News ‘Epidemic’ Is a Reminder of How Bad Her Presidency Would Have Been on Free Speech – Hit & Run : Reason.com
- Hillary Clinton Attacks Fake News, Then Gets Criticized For Her Campaign’s ‘Hypocrisy’
- Hillary Clinton throwing party to thank millionaire donors | Page Six
- Clinton Basically Admits She Learned Nothing From Losing to Trump | Observer
- Anonymous Leaks to the WashPost About the CIA’s Russia Beliefs Are No Substitute for Evidence
- CIA Report Concludes That Russia Tried to Help Trump Win
- President Obama Orders Intel Agencies To Produce Report On Russian Election Influence | Techdirt
- Bear Hunting: Tracking Down COZY BEAR Backdoors
- Shiny Object? Guccifer 2.0 and the DNC Breach
- Hillary Clinton Email Targeted by Threat Group-4127 | SecureWorks
- Trump on Russia meddling in US election: ‘I don’t believe it’
- A house divided: The alarming response to Russian meddling in American democracy | The Economist
- Newslogue Debate
- Are We Seriously Supposed to Buy Mika Brzezinski’s Clinton Campaign Claim? | Mediaite
- Liz Wahl: ‘The Goal of Russian Media is to Undermine Faith in Our Institutions’ | Mediaite
- No, Hillary Clinton did not get more votes than any candidate ever
- WikiLeaks: CIA claim of Russian involvement in DNC leak is false says former UK ambassador
- White House suggests Trump benefited from Russia hacking – CNNPolitics.com
- NYT reporter who sold the world on WMDs, Judith Miller, is now pushing the “Russian election hack” lie [Video]
- Bipartisan group of senators calls for probe of Russian role in 2016 US elections – CNNPolitics.com
- Clinton campaign backs call for intelligence briefing before Electoral College vote – POLITICO
- CONFUSION: WH spokesman claims ‘China’ hacked election – The American MirrorThe American Mirror
- Trump, DNC, RNC Flunk Email Security Test — Krebs on Security
- Next time anyone says “Fake News” tell them to open a fucking Dictionary and use the correct term : Propaganda , and then to stop thinking like an idiot. : WikiLeaks
- Joe Rogan questioning the mainstream Russian Hacks Narrative on his Twitter – Imgur
- As Trumplethinskin lets down his hair for tech, shame on Silicon Valley for climbing the Tower in silence – Recode
- Obama Must Declassify Evidence of Russian Hacking
- Sarah Abdallah on Twitter: “This is what the MSM will never show you: Overjoyed Syrians celebrating the full liberation of #Aleppo from US-backed terrorists. #Syria https://t.co/UM5VtrHjCp”
- Saudi Arabia now employing 14 lobby firms as it fights 9/11 law | TheHill
- The long history of the U.S. interfering with elections elsewhere – The Washington Post
- The Evidence to Prove the Russian Hack – emptywheel
- Sharing National Security Letters with the Public
- WikiLeaks – The Podesta Emails
- Today’s teens are way better behaved than you were – The Washington Post
- Asa Winstanley on Twitter: “Image being shared as showing Aleppo today is actually from 2014 music video. As with Gaza, beware false info https://t.co/2SM4l8RgDF”
- andrew kaczynski on Twitter: “Here’s video of Rex Tillerson getting his “Order of Friendship” medal pinned by Putin https://t.co/oNqx0mHG7l”
- The Perfect Weapon: How Russian Cyberpower Invaded the U.S. – The New York Times
- Glenn Greenwald on Twitter: “Most striking part of NYT article was the primitive nature of Podesta hack & the sheer luck of its success: hardly some masterful invasion https://t.co/uZf3pc7cAP”
- Here’s the Public Evidence Russia Hacked the DNC – It’s Not Enough
- It’s Official: Hillary Ran The Most Incompetent Campaign Ever
- The bogus claim that Obama ‘skips’ his intelligence briefings – The Washington Post
- Where was the media outrage when Obama ignored intelligence briefings on ISIS?
- President Obama Returns to DC Amid ISIS Intelligence Report Investigation – ABC News
- New DEA Rule Says CBD Oil is Really, Truly, No-Joke Illegal | Leafly
- Trump names Elon Musk, Uber CEO to advisory team | TheHill
- U.S. Repeals Propaganda Ban, Spreads Government-Made News to Americans | Foreign Policy
- ‘Anti-Propaganda’ Ban Repealed, Freeing State Dept. To Direct Its Broadcasting Arm At American Citizens | Techdirt
- United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 (Smith-Mundt Act)
- How Clinton lost Michigan — and blew the election – POLITICO
- Phil Kerpen on Twitter: “Hillary Clinton spent millions in Chicago and New Orleans to win the popular vote instead of the election. https://t.co/cJ3EEB4Pc0 https://t.co/1i2jtHbiqX”
- Clinton’s Closest Advisors Blast Huma For Derailing Campaign | Zero Hedge