December 15, 2016
The Malvertising campaign that targets routers, script kiddies get a talking to & the Avalanche crime ringleader is on the run.
Plus your questions, a packed round up & more!
Show Notes:
Malvertising campaign targets routers with: DNSChanger EK
- “Proofpoint researchers have reported frequently this year on the decline in exploit kit (EK) activity. EKs, though, are still vital components of malvertising operations, exposing large numbers of users to malware via malicious ads. Since the end of October, we have seen an improved version of the “DNSChanger EK” [1] used in ongoing malvertising campaigns. DNSChanger attacks internet routers via potential victims’ web browsers; the EK does not rely on browser or device vulnerabilities but rather vulnerabilities in the victims’ home or small office (SOHO) routers. Most often, DNSChanger works through the Chrome browser on Windows desktops and Android devices. However, once routers are compromised, all users connecting to the router, regardless of their operating system or browser, are vulnerable to attack and further malvertising.”
- “The router attacks appear to happen in waves that are likely associated with ongoing malvertising campaigns lasting several days. Attack pattern and infection chain similarities led us to conclude that the actor behind these campaigns was also responsible for the “CSRF (Cross-Site Request Forgery) Soho Pharming” operations in the first half of 2015”
- “The way this entire operation works is by crooks buying ads on legitimate websites. The attackers insert malicious JavaScript in these ads, which use a WebRTC request to a Mozilla STUN server to determine the user’s local IP address.”
- “Based on this local IP address, the malicious code can determine if the user is on a local network managed by a small home router, and continue the attack. If this check fails, the attackers just show a random legitimate ad and move on.”
- “For the victims the crooks deem valuable, the attack chain continues. These users receive a tainted ad which redirects them to the DNSChanger EK home, where the actual exploitation begins.”
- “The next step is for the attackers to send an image file to the user’s browser, which contains an AES key embedded inside the photo using steganography.”
- “The malicious ad uses this AES key to decrypt further traffic it receives from the DNSChanger exploit kit. Crooks encrypt their operations to avoid the prying eyes of security researchers.”
- “There are now 166 fingerprints, some working for several router models, versus 55 fingerprints in 2015. For example, some like the exploit targeting “Comtrend ADSL Router CT-5367/5624″ were a few weeks old (September 13, 2016) when the attack began around October 28.”
- “When possible (in 36 cases) the exploit kit modifies the network rules to make the administration ports available from external addresses, exposing the router to additional attacks like those perpetrated by the Mirai botnets”
- “The malvertising chain is now accepting Android devices as well.”
- “The attack chain ensnares victim networks though legitimate web sites hosting malicious advertisements unknowingly distributed via legitimate ad agencies. The complete attack chain is shown in Figure 1.”
- So, after you see the malicious ad, it decides if you are an interesting victim or not. If not, the ad slot is resold for money
- If you are interesting, you get a different ad, which contains a URL to the exploit kit
- This results in a redirect, that sends you to a different PNG, that has an AES key hidden in it, used to decrypt the payload, so that it is not spotted by virus scanners or the advertising agencies
- It then examines your router, and decides if it is exploitable
- If it is another AES encrypted payload is sent, that tries default username/password combinations to compromise your router from the LAN side using CSRF
- It then changes your DNS servers in the settings of your router, and if it is able to, allows administrative access on the WAN interface.
- “Once the attack has gained control over the router, he can use it to replace legitimate ads with his own, or add advertisements on websites that didn’t feature ads. While previous malvertising campaigns usually targeted users of Internet Explorer, this campaign focused on Chrome users, on both desktop and mobile devices. Ad replacement and insertion also takes place on traffic to mobile devices, not just desktops.”
- “Updating router firmware is the recommended course of action”
- Additional Coverage: Bleeping Computer
Avalanche crime ring leader eludes justice
- “The accused ringleader of a cyber fraud gang that allegedly rented out access to a criminal cloud hosting service known as “Avalanche” is now a fugitive from justice following a bizarre series of events in which he shot at Ukrainian police, was arrested on cybercrime charges and then released from custody.”
- “On Nov. 30, authorities across Europe coordinated the arrest of five individuals thought to be tied to the Avalanche crime gang, in an operation that the FBI and its partners abroad described as an unprecedented global law enforcement response to cybercrime.”
- “According to Ukrainian news outlets, the alleged leader of the gang — 33-year-old Russian Gennady Kapkanov — did not go quietly. Kapkanov allegedly shot at officers with a Kalashnikov assault rifle through the front door as they prepared to raid his home, and then attempted to escape off of his 4th floor apartment balcony.”
- “Ukrainian police arrested Kapkanov and booked him on cybercrime charges. But a judge in the city of Poltava, Ukraine later ordered Kapkanov released, saying the prosecution had failed to file the proper charges (including charges of shooting at police officers), charges which could have allowed authorities to hold him much longer. Ukrainian media reports that police have since lost track of Kapkanov.”
- “Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko is now calling for the ouster of the prosecutor in charge of the case. Meanwhile, the Ukranian authorities are now asking the public for help in re-arresting Kapkanov.”
- It seems that the cybercrime charges were not considered “serious” enough to include pretrial confinement. However, had the prosecutor also charged Kapkanov with shooting at the police etc, they could have held him.
- It will be interesting to see what else comes of this case
Krebs Mini Roundup:
- Operation: Tarpit — Targetting customers of online attack-for-hire services
- “Federal investigators in the United States and Europe last week arrested nearly three-dozen people suspected of patronizing so-called “booter” services that can be hired to knock targeted Web sites offline. The global crackdown is part of an effort by authorities to weaken demand for these services by impressing upon customers that hiring someone to launch cyberattacks on your behalf can land you in jail.”
- “As part of a coordinated law enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Tarpit,” investigators here and abroad also executed more than 100 so-called “knock-and-talk” interviews with booter buyers who were quizzed about their involvement but not formally charged with crimes.”
- “According to Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, the operation involved arrests and interviews of suspected DDoS-for-hire customers in Australia, Belgium, France, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. Europol said investigators are only warning one-time users, but aggressively pursuing repeat offenders who frequented the booter services.”
- “The arrests stemmed at least in part from successes that investigators had infiltrating a booter service operating under the name “Netspoof.” According to the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, Netspoof offered subscription packages ranging from £4 (~USD $5) to £380 (~USD $482) – with some customers paying more than £8,000 (> USD $10,000) to launch hundreds of attacks. The NCA said twelve people were arrested in connection with the Netspoof investigation, and that victims included gaming providers, government departments, internet hosting companies, schools and colleges.”
- “I applaud last week’s actions here in the United States and abroad, as I believe many booter service customers patronize them out of some rationalization that doing so isn’t a serious crime. The typical booter service customer is a teenage male who is into online gaming and is seeking a way to knock a rival team or server offline — sometimes to settle a score or even to win a game. One of the co-proprietors of vDos, for example, was famous for DDoSsing the game server offline if his own team was about to lose — thereby preserving the team’s freakishly high ‘win’ ratios.”
- “But this is a stereotype that glosses over a serious, costly and metastasizing problem that needs urgent attention. More critically, early law enforcement intervention for youths involved in launching or patronizing these services may be key to turning otherwise bright kids away from the dark side and toward more constructive uses of their time and talents before they wind up in jail. I’m afraid that absent some sort of “road to Damascus” moment or law enforcement intervention, a great many individuals who initially only pay for such attacks end up getting sucked into an alluring criminal vortex of digital extortion, easy money and online hooliganism.”
- 1 billion more Yahoo accounts hacked
- My yahoo account was hacked, now what?
- Q: I’m not sure if I have a Yahoo account. How do I find out?
- A: This is a surprisingly complex question. Thanks to the myriad mergers and business relationships that Yahoo has forged over the years, you may have a Yahoo account and not realize it. That’s because many accounts that are managed through Yahoo don’t actually end in “yahoo.com” (or yahoo. insert country code here). For example, British telecom giant BT uses Yahoo for their customer email, as did/do SBCGlobal, AT&T and BellSouth. Also, Verizon.net email addresses were serviced by Yahoo until AOL took over. Up in Canada, Rogers.net customers may also have Yahoo email addresses. I’m sure there are plenty of others I’m missing, but you get the point: Your Yahoo account may not include the word “yahoo” at all in the address.
- Q: So if using hashing methods like MD5 is such a lame security idea, why is Yahoo still doing this?
- A: Yahoo says this breach dates back to 2013. To its credit, Yahoo began moving away from using MD5s for new accounts in 2013 in favor of Bcrypt, far more secure password hashing mechanism. But yeah, even by 2013 anyone with half a clue in securing passwords already long ago knew that storing passwords in MD5 format was no longer acceptable and altogether braindead idea. It’s one of many reasons I’ve encouraged my friends and family to ditch Yahoo email for years.
- Q: Yahoo said in some cases encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers were stolen. Why is this a big deal?
- A: Because for years security questions have served as convenient backdoors used by criminals to defraud regular, nice people whose only real crime is that they tend to answer questions honestly. But with the proliferation of data that many people post online about themselves on social media sites — combined with the volume of public records that are indexed by various paid and free services — it’s never been easier for a stranger to answer your secret question, “What was the name of your elementary school?” Don’t feel bad if you naively answered your secret questions honestly. Even criminals get their accounts hacked via easily-guessed secret questions, as evidenced by this story about the San Francisco transit extortionist who last month had his own account hacked via weak secret questions.
All the talks from: Systems We Love
- Systems We Love is a one day conference where sysadmins and developers come together and describe some system that they love. Some new, some old, all interesting.
- The first one I decided to watch was: “Life of an Airline Flight: What Systems Get You From Here to There via the Air”
- “This talk was a very enjoyable overview of the scheduling, inventory management, reservation and other systems that coordinate behind the scenes to enable us to fly commercially. It was particularly interesting to see that systems like SABRE were so ahead of their time, enough so that they’ve been able to avoid much innovation for the last five or so decades! I’m looking forward to reading Adam’s book recommendation Hard Landing.”
- It goes into great detail about how the Airline reservation system works, and how it has evolved from the original creation of SABRE in the late 50s/early 60s
- Did you know that 6 letter reservation code you get, was originally a block pointer to exactly where your reservation was stored on disk? They literally just printed out the pointer and gave it to you.
- It talks about where your data is stored, and who has access to it (including the DHS)
- Roger’s /proc by Ryan Zezeski
- Man, ‘splained: 40-Plus Years of Man Page History by Breanne Boland
- Persistent Virtual Memory in the Great New Operating System In the Sky by James Larkby-Lahet
- 7074 says Hello World by Marianne Bellotti (apparently not recorded?)
- Less Ado About NTP by Bryan Fink
- Weenix: The system that inspired generations of systems lovers by Jordan Hendricks
- The Charming Genius of the Apollo Guidance Computer by Brian Troutwine
- I. Love. BGP. by Richard Kiene
- Interrupts, that which scared Djikstra by Irfan Ahmad
- Lessons from the Cell: What Software Developers Can Learn From Biochemical Systems by Sarah Lohmeier
- The Design of the UNIX Terminal by Jesse Hathaway
- A Race Detector Unfurled by Kavya Joshi
- Down memory lane: Two decades with the slab allocator by Bryan Cantrill
- DNS and the Art of Making Systems “Just Complex Enough” by Alex Wilson
- “You are Not Expected to Understand This”, But You Will by Arun Thomas
- An AWK love story by Cody Mello
- UTF-8 by Daniel Morsing
- Card-Based Systems: On the Complex, Tactile, and Material Qualities of Cards in Computing by Amelia Abreu
Feedback:
- Commands « GeekShed IRC
Round Up:
- Freedom of Press Foundation Asks Canon, Nikon, and Other Camera Manufacturers to Sell Encrypted Cameras
- 5+ year old Linux kernel code execution bug discovered and patched
- First Steps Forward with Fitbit
- BloodHound is a tool to analyze and understand Active Directory Trust Relationships
- Evernote’s new privacy policy allows employees to read your notes
- Verizon considers bailing on Yahoo deal, or renegotiating for a much lower price
- Most Businesses Pay Ransomware Demands, IBM Finds
- ShadowBrokers appears to be trying to sell NSA exploits individually for 1 – 100 bitcoins, or 1000 for the lot, after previous auction failed to generate enough interest
- Colonel panic: KFC loyalty club system hacked
- Boot Failure troubleshooting flowchart
- New ransomware lets you decrypt your files — by infecting other users