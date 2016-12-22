Refactoring 2016 | CR 236
Posted on: December 19, 2016
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
We reflect on the trainwreck that was 2016 & what might be emerging in 2017 as a real market opportunity. It’s our last live show of the year, so we throw out the rules!
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
GitHub Is Building a Coder’s Paradise. It’s Not Coming Cheap
GitHub lost $27 million in the fiscal year that ended in January 2016, according to an income statement seen by Bloomberg. It generated $95 million in revenue during that period, the internal financial document says.
Super Mario Run runs into bad press
Despite the overwhelming popularity of Super Mario Run, it seems that the game is also racking in some unfavorable mentions.
That’s the end of Super Mario Run for me, I think. I really don’t have any reason to dive back in, and I feel like it was a waste of $9.99.
The Wynn Las Vegas is putting an Amazon Echo in every hotel room
Alexa will let guests control room lights, room temperature, drapery, and the television using voice commands. “She becomes our butler, at the service of each of our guests,” said CEO Steve Wynn. “I have never, ever seen anything that was more intuitively dead on to making a guest experience seamlessly delicious, effortlessly convenient than the ability to talk to your room.”
Cancelable Promises
Mike’s WTF Weekly
Just bought a dedicated #windows server. What is happening to me! #programming
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) December 19, 2016