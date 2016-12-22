The Truth About Syria | Unfilter 218
Posted on: December 21, 2016
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Russian hack attributions, Clinton’s loss & the war in Syria. It’s all connected. We’ll explain how the unraveling situation for the west in Syria is leading to the doubling down on anti-Russian propaganda.
Plus latest in those claimed hacks, world events, US news & more!
— Show Notes —
Links
- Here’s the Public Evidence Russia Hacked the DNC — It’s Not Enough
- It’s Official: Hillary Ran The Most Incompetent Campaign Ever
- The bogus claim that Obama ‘skips’ his intelligence briefings – The Washington Post
- Where was the media outrage when Obama ignored intelligence briefings on ISIS?
- President Obama Returns to DC Amid ISIS Intelligence Report Investigation – ABC News
- New DEA Rule Says CBD Oil is Really, Truly, No-Joke Illegal | Leafly
- Trump names Elon Musk, Uber CEO to advisory team | TheHill
- U.S. Repeals Propaganda Ban, Spreads Government-Made News to Americans | Foreign Policy
- ‘Anti-Propaganda’ Ban Repealed, Freeing State Dept. To Direct Its Broadcasting Arm At American Citizens | Techdirt
- United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 (Smith-Mundt Act)
- How Clinton lost Michigan — and blew the election – POLITICO
- Phil Kerpen on Twitter: “Hillary Clinton spent millions in Chicago and New Orleans to win the popular vote instead of the election. https://t.co/cJ3EEB4Pc0 https://t.co/1i2jtHbiqX”
- Clinton’s Closest Advisors Blast Huma For Derailing Campaign | Zero Hedge
- U.S. Officials: Putin Personally Involved in U.S. Election Hack – NBC News
- Russia to US: Prove campaign hacking claims or shut up – CNN.com
- Philippines: Duterte confirms he personally killed three men – BBC News
- Barack Obama promises retaliation against Russia over hacking during US election | US news | The Guardian
- Chinese warship seizes US underwater drone in international waters | World news | The Guardian
- Attorney General Lynch: No ‘Technical Interference’ From Russia During The Election – Matt Vespa
- Julian Assange: WikiLeaks Did Not Receive Podesta, DNC Emails From Russia, ‘Our Source Is Not The Russian Government’
- WikiLeaks: Seth Rich Leaked Clinton Emails, Not Russia – BuzzfeedUSA
- Did Facebook Just Kickstart the Real Infowar? – The Daily Beast
- Clinton Says ‘Personal Beef’ by Putin Led to Hacking Attacks – The New York Times
- The CIA Is Accusing Russia Of Doing Exactly What The CIA Does | Zero Hedge
- NSA Inspector Who Criticized Snowden for Not Using ‘Official’ Channels Found Guilty of Retaliating Against Whistleblower Who Did Just That | Common Dreams | Breaking News & Views for the Progressive Community
- Obama says Russia is a smaller, weaker country than the US
- Twitter / ?
- Russian Ambassador to Turkey Is Assassinated in Ankara – The New York Times
- Professional Diplomat Who Became a Terrorist’s Target: Who Was Andrey Karlov?
- Russian Ambassador to Turkey Killed – The Daily Beast
- Germany police hunt Tunisian asylum-seeker over Christmas market attack | Reuters
- U.N. Will Send Monitors to Aleppo, as Evacuations Resume – The New York Times
- It’s Official: Clinton’s Popular Vote Win Came Entirely From California | Stock News & Stock Market Analysis – IBD
- Gunman who shot Russian ambassador was off-duty police officer: security sources
- Obama Heads to Golf Course After Receiving Reports on Berlin Attack and Russian Ambassador Death | Mediaite
- What Obama Said to Putin on the Red Phone About the Election Hack – NBC News
- UK cluster bombs used in Yemen by Saudi Arabia, finds research | UK news | The Guardian
- Ouch: More Electors Bolted From Clinton Than Trump – Matt Vespa
- Key ally of Vladimir Putin claims shadowy Nato forces masterminded the assassination of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov
- Tom Arnold: I Have “Racist” Trump Outtakes From ‘The Apprentice’ | Hollywood Reporter
- Update: Comedian Tom Arnold claims to have infamous unreleased Donald Trump outtakes
- Farsnews
- Russian diplomat ‘found dead from gunshot wounds at home just hours after ambassador killed at art exhibition’ – Mirror Online
- 7 Detained for questioning related to Russian ambassador assassination | KOMO
- AP photographer who captured moment assassin killed ambassador was not assigned event | Fox News
- There May Not Be Enough Eggnog This Year – WSJ
- 71% Of Americans Don’t Believe Russia Was Responsible For Election-Related Hacks | Zero Hedge
- Berlin truck attack: Tunisian linked to market deaths – report – BBC News
- Western media lies about Syria exposed (Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett) – YouTube
- Obama Admits There Was No Russian Hack | The Deplorable Climate Science Blog
- Assange: “Seth Rich Went Missing For 2 Hours Before Death, We Know Why.” (Inside Job) – Conservative Daily Post
- Seth Rich: Inside the Killing of the DNC Staffer
- Seth Rich’s Death: Why a GOP Lobbyist Will Pay $100,000 To Learn Who Killed the DNC Staffer
- Russian diplomat found dead in Moscow | Fox News
- WATCH: Journalist Faints During Obama Press Conference | Heavy.com
- Obama says ‘we will’ retaliate against Russia for election hacking – The Washington Post
- It Wasn’t the Russians: Hillary Lost Because She Blew Off Sanders and His Voters
- Yahoo email scan shows U.S. spy push to recast constitutional privacy | Reuters
- Kremlin Warns Of Response To Latest US Sanctions, Says “Almost All Communication With US Is Frozen” | Zero Hedge
- How The Military Excluded The White House From International Syria Negotiations
- FBI Warrant For Clinton Emails Released As Democrats Slam Decision: “I Am Appalled” | Zero Hedge
- Canberra terror fears as van packed with gas bottles ploughs into Australian Christian lobby office and explodes