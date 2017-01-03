Robots take over the show while we go around the table & get our 2017 predictions in for Linux.

This is the first in a series on finding a replacement for Mac OS X.

The out-of-the-box experience for shipped applications in Solus has improved, as we’ve worked towards enabling a larger set of features for them.

A larger set of devices are now supported for MTP mounting, thanks to an upgraded libmtp.

Evince can now handle PS and XPS files.

Our package manager, eopkg, has received performance improvements as well as a fix to statelessness that’d cause the Software Center to hang.

Instances where a corrupted cursor would appear while using Firefox have been resolved.

VLC can now play content from SMB shares and SFTP locations. We’ve also done work on enabling subtitles for certain content played via MKV files.

Solus 2017.01.01.0 MATE Edition is a continuation of the goal we established with Solus 1.2.1, to deliver a Solus edition that has more traditional desktop experience and optimized for older hardware. This release ships with the MATE 1.16 series and is the first operating system to ship with the Brisk Menu, our distribution agnostic implementation of a clean, efficient, and modern menu for the MATE Desktop. Brisk Menu enables quick access to installed applications, the Control Center, Software Center, as well as session controls for logging out, locking your system, etc.

Nexus 5 devices are now fully working Ubuntu__Phones_. “I even use it as my daily driver at the moment. I even connected it to HDMI to get an awesome convergence device,” reveals the developers for fans of the Ubuntu Touch operating system._

Speaking of our Linux folk, we found they tend to speak more languages than other OS users. 58% of Linux users speak more than one language, compared to 38% for Mac and Windows users.

We want to close the year 2016 with a blast and as such we are happy to announce this Release Candidate of Kodi v17.0 Krypton. This final Kodi v17.0 will be action packed with a lot of features, changes and bug fixes and we left no stone unturned. Nearly every section had at least some maintenance done to make Kodi better than it already was.

Has anyone tried Zimbra Desktop as a replacement for Thunderbird?

2017 Linux Predictions

