Reheating Cold Wars | Unfilter 220
Posted on: January 5, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
New reports of cyber attacks, hacked power plants & a war of tweets. Plus the good news in Syria & you won’t believe what Obama is doing to the beehive.
— Show Notes —
Links:
- Assange: “Seth Rich Went Missing For 2 Hours Before Death, We Know Why.” (Inside Job) – Conservative Daily Post
- Seth Rich: Inside the Killing of the DNC Staffer
- Seth Rich’s Death: Why a GOP Lobbyist Will Pay $100,000 To Learn Who Killed the DNC Staffer
- Russian diplomat found dead in Moscow | Fox News
- WATCH: Journalist Faints During Obama Press Conference | Heavy.com
- Obama says ‘we will’ retaliate against Russia for election hacking – The Washington Post
- It Wasn’t the Russians: Hillary Lost Because She Blew Off Sanders and His Voters
- Kremlin Warns Of Response To Latest US Sanctions, Says “Almost All Communication With US Is Frozen” | Zero Hedge
- How The Military Excluded The White House From International Syria Negotiations
- FBI Warrant For Clinton Emails Released As Democrats Slam Decision: “I Am Appalled” | Zero Hedge
- Canberra terror fears as van packed with gas bottles ploughs into Australian Christian lobby office and explodes
- Kissinger, a longtime Putin confidant, sidles up to Trump – POLITICO
- Biden: Clinton Never ‘Figured it Out’ in Explaining Her Run for President – ABC News
- Why I Still Don’t Buy the Russian Hacking Story – Bloomberg View
- Hillary Negotiating Secret Pardon With Obama’s White House Counsel Who Previously Worked for Clinton Family & White House | True Pundit
- Report: Netanyahu to be investigated for bribery, fraud | The Times of Israel
- Russia calls U.S. move to better arm Syrian rebels a ‘hostile act’ | Reuters
- Netanyahu To Be Investigated For Bribery And Fraud
- Will Obama pardon Clinton? And if he does, will she accept? | TheHill
- Israel curbs working ties with nations that voted for UN resolution – CNNPolitics.com
- Why the CIA won’t want to go public with evidence of Russia’s hacking – The Washington Post
- The Lone Gunmen 1×01 Pilot – YouTube
- Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims US-led coalition forces have ‘supported ISIS’
- U.S. appeals court revives Clinton email suit | Reuters
- US to establish military base in Israel – Middle East Monitor
- Peter Schweizer: Clinton Foundation ‘Shell of Its Former Self’ in Two Years
- Obama administration is close to announcing measures to punish Russia for election interference – The Washington Post
- Erdogan says he has evidence US-led coalition has given support to Isis | The Independent
- Benjamin Netanyahu ‘warned UN settlement vote a declaration of war’ | The Independent
- Russian sappers sweep Aleppo for mines, discovering shells made in US, Germany (VIDEO) — RT News
- Senate Quietly Passes The “Countering Disinformation And Propaganda Act” | Zero Hedge
- A Very Sad-Looking Hillary Clinton Spotted Eating Breakfast at New York Resort | Mediaite
- Obama kicked out 35 diplomats and sanctioned Russia for presidential election hacking | Circa News – Learn. Think. Do.
- JAR_16-20296A_GRIZZLY STEPPE-2016-1229.pdf
- U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia over election interference – CBS News
- Technical report on DNC hack [pdf] | Hacker News
- Reality Check: Proof That Those “Moderate Rebels” in Syria are Really Jihadists – YouTube
- Putin Stunner: “We Will Not Expel Anyone; We Refuse To Sink To ‘Kitchen’ Diplomacy” | Zero Hedge
- 96 Russians forced to leave US over diplomat expulsion – FM spokeswoman — RT News
- Russian operation hacked a Vermont utility, showing risk to U.S. electrical grid security, officials say – The Washington Post
- The Death of Clintonism – POLITICO Magazine
- Julian Assange, WikiLeaks To Release Documents That Prove Moon Landing Never Happened? [Rumor]
- Russia Hysteria Infects WashPost Again: False Story About Hacking U.S. Electric Grid
- Report: Police to question Netanyahu in investigation over alleged corruption — The JPost
- Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies’ | KOMO
- White House fails to make case that Russian hackers tampered with election | Ars Technica
- Critiques of the DHS/FBI’s GRIZZLY STEPPE Report – Robert M. Lee
- Meet The Russian Hacker Claiming She’s A Scapegoat In The U.S. Election Spy Storm
- Washington Post Published Fake News Story About a Vermont Utility Getting Hacked by Russians | Zero Hedge
- THREATS AND RESPONSES: COMPUTER SECURITY; Increase in Electronic Attacks Leads to Warning on Iraqi Hackers and U.S. Safety – The New York Times
- Landmark State Court Ruling Says THC in Blood is NOT Sufficient Grounds for DUI
- CIA has interfered with over 81 foreign elections in the past century | Veterans News Now
- Obama’s Sanctions against Moscow “Intended to Box In Donald Trump”. Evidence that Hacking of DNC Accusations are Fake | Global Research – Centre for Research on Globalization
- Absolutely Stunning – Leaked Audio of Secretary Kerry Reveals President Obama Intentionally Allowed Rise of ISIS… | The Last Refuge
- Something About This Russia Story Stinks – Rolling Stone
- Tough times at the Clinton Foundation? [UPDATED] | Power Line
- Israeli police question Benjamin Netanyahu in corruption inquiry | World news | The Guardian
- CNN uses screenshot from ‘Fallout 4’ to show how Russians hack things
- Megyn Kelly’s Jump to NBC From Fox News Will Test Her, and the Networks – The New York Times
- ‘Fake News’ And How The Washington Post Rewrote Its Story On Russian Hacking Of The Power Grid
- Donald Trump backs Julian Assange over Russia hacking claim – BBC News
- WikiLeaks on Twitter: “We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation: https://t.co/YLfyQ9ROCy Unless within 48h they air a one hour expose of the plot.”
- To find killer of DNC staffer Seth Rich, GOP lobbyist announces new billboard, bus bench ads
- WikiLeaks on Twitter: “What does a CIA ‘High Confidence’ intelligence report look like? https://t.co/TgT6IUeB57 https://t.co/EPTJHVmk7x”
- Legal marijuana sales in US ‘bigger than dot-com boom’ – ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
- Analyzing the Grizzly Steppe IPs – asciinema