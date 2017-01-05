Undockered | CR 238
Posted on: January 5, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike’s got three wishes for the new year, Chris has a new Echo Dot & Google has partnerships to put Assistant in your TV.
Plus why Mike got rid of his office, GitHub’s near term future & how terrible code gets written by sane people.
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
2017
- Three Tech Wishes for 2017dave coming back and
Chris got 3 Echo Dots for the studio
Lots of testing has taken place. And a video about our setup:
Alexa: Amazon’s Operating System – Stratechery by Ben Thompson
The concept of an operating system is pretty straightforward: it is a piece of software that manages a computer, making said computer’s hardware resources accessible to software through a consistent set of interfaces.
Coming soon: Your Google Assistant on Android TV and more
Google soon to crush Alexa?
App Store shatters records on New Year’s Day – Apple
- $240 million in customer purchases makes January 1, 2017 the App Store’s busiest day ever
- App developers earned $20 billion in 2016 — up 40 percent from 2015