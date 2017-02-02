Yellow Journalism | Unfilter 221
Posted on: January 12, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
The latest intelligence leak blasts Trump in the face for being in the bag for Russia. But the sources are weaker and trollier than ever. We’ll explain.
Plus Putin’s 3rd dimensional design deconstructed in a packed Overtime.
RSS Feeds:
Video Feed | MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | HD Torrent | Mobile Torrent | iTunes
Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes —
Links:
- Petition · Democratic National Committee: We demand the immediate resignation or firing of DNC Head Donna Brazille. · Change.org
- 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood…
- FBI says DNC wouldn’t give it direct access to hacked servers
- Putin ‘Ordered’ Campaign to Influence US Presidential Election, Intelligence Community Says – ABC News
- Israeli diplomat caught on camera plotting to ‘take down’ UK MPs | World news | The Guardian
- ICA_2017_01.pdf
- Intelligence Report — Russian Meddling in the 2016 Election Is Not Hacking | National Review
- Democrat Schumer Makes Chilling Threat That CIA Might ‘GET BACK’ At Trump | Top Right News
- Dan Nainan, The Media’s Favorite ‘Millennial,’ Is 55 Years Old – The Daily Beast
- CSPAN on Twitter: “.@SenatorBurr asks if @FBI requested access to DNC servers and Podesta devices. #FBI Director #Comey confirms request and denial of access. https://t.co/tRrK9Y0szU”
- Trump Intelligence Allegations
- Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him – CNNPolitics.com
- These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia – BuzzFeed News
- When you never verify anything because you’re FAKE NEWS : The_Donald
- Rick Wilson on Twitter: “You’re wrong if you believe 1. What we had came from /pol. 2. That I was Buzzfeed’s source. Try again, boys.”
- Penthouse on Twitter: “ATTENTION: We are offering up to $1-million for exclusive rights to the FSB tapes of Donald Trump’s #goldenshowers”
- WikiLeaks on Twitter: “35 page PDF published by Buzzfeed on Trump is not an intelligence report. Style, facts & dates show no credibility. https://t.co/twa8pJMMtP”
- John McCain passes dossier alleging secret Trump-Russia contacts to FBI | US news | The Guardian
- Trump Received Unsubstantiated Report That Russia Had Damaging Information About Him – The New York Times
- FBI’s Comey: Republicans also hacked by Russia – CNNPolitics.com
- ‘You Are Fake News!’: Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta Get Into Shouting Match at Presser | Mediaite
- Trump’s nemesis John McCain kicked off ‘Kremlin memo’ scandal by handing dossier to FBI | Daily Mail Online
- Did 4Chan Troll The CIA? – Christine Rousselle
- Despite Weak Stream of Proof, 4chan Claims It Invented the Trump Golden Showers Story – The Daily Beast
- The Deep State Goes to War with President-Elect, Using Unverified Claims, as Democrats Cheer
- Buzzfeed’s Trump report takes ‘fake news’ to a new level | New York Post
- CNN says its reports on Trump intel documents different from BuzzFeed’s
- BuzzFeed Posts Unverified Claims on Trump, Igniting a Debate – The New York Times
- S.E. Cupp on Twitter: “Trump calls @BuzzFeed a “failing piece of garbage” and @cnn “fake news.””
- Top U.S. spy chief says it’s possible Russia could plant child porn on American computers | Daily Mail Online
- Trump Slams BuzzFeed As “Failing Pile Of Garbage”, Tells CNN “You Are Fake News” | Zero Hedge