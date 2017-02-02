Disillusioned NixBeards | CR 240
Posted on: January 16, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike and Chris start things off with some traditional feedback, get into some Dart discussion & then get into the hardware throw down.
Feedback
- Paul’s Healthcare Experience and Lead Gen Question
- Ian Shares Flutter a Mobile Cross Platform Toolkit in Dart
Hoopla
Mike’s Big Adventure
- Going to Denver to the System 76 Superfan event
A Turn to Linux
- Does Dell’s increasing support of Linux signal a wider change in the pro-user / developer market