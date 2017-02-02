We take a look at a material design influenced distribution, the FSF’s new high priority list & much more this week!

RSS Feeds:

Show Notes:

Follow Up / Catch Up

SUSE’s Senior Product Manager Hannes Kühnemund is intrigued by the fact that Microsoft chooses to enable the “wrong” Linux distribution, by default, within the Windows Subsystem for Linux used in the company’s latest Windows 10 builds, and he now has his own agenda to teach people how to used SUSE inside WSL.

This project provides an easy way to install a custom, minimal, arch linux distribution as the WSL host. If you want to try it right now, clone and run the alwsl batch file from a non-admin command prompt. But I encourage you to wait for the stable version (it’s only a few days ;-))

Nylas N1 has been renamed Nylas Mail and has a new icon. Today we are launching a free version of Nylas Mail called Nylas Basic. ⚡ We rebuilt the core Nylas sync engine and it’s 20x faster. Nylas Mail is now blazing fast at everything you do.

Almost every new major feature people have been asking us for, be it high bit depth support, or full CMYK support, or layer effects, would be impossible without having a robust, capable image processing core.

2016 was a good year for Mir — it is being used in more places, it has more and better upstream support and it is easier to use by downstream projects. 2017 will be even better and will see version 1.0 released.

In 2016, after receiving feedback from about 150 free software community members, the High Priority Projects committee recommended extensive updates to the FSF High Priority Projects list.

We are building some exciting features including atomic upgrades, powerful notifications support, and much more.

We’re leveraging the latest and greatest Linux technologies, including OSTree, Wayland, Qt 5, and much more.

I think it started with some dissatisfaction about OS X, and the disire to be, at least in theory, able to change things so they would work like I want them to. This translates directly to the GPL, which is the license most of those programs I use use. Add to that the feeling of membership, because everyone at work is using Linux and also pride and curiousity, I am able to, and am doing it sometimes too look behind the scenes, direcly at the code of everything. This was not possible on OS X at all. And top it off with the fact that I can use Linux on so many different hardware, my laptop, my desktop at work, the security cam I’m running in Poland, the Raspberry Pi, embeded devices in the car (selfdriving cars anyone?), on the phone, on my router, and so on. All this together is right now so compelling that macOS doesn’t stand a chance.

Want to learn how Facebook scales their load balancing infrastructure to support more than 1.3 billion users? We will be revealing the technologies and methods we use to global route and balance Facebook’s traffic. The Traffic team at Facebook has built several systems for managing and balancing our site traffic, including both a DNS load balancer and a software load balancer capable of handling several protocols. This talk will focus on these technologies and how they have helped improve user performance, manage capacity, and increase reliability.