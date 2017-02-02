We own up to our top 14 predictions for 2016, discuss a major software update, start to discuss building a bulletproof Linux install & more!

Checking in our our Predictions

We make our annual predictions for the land of Linux in 2016

TrueOS now uses OpenRC to manage all system services, as opposed to FreeBSD’s RC. Instead of using rc.d for base system rc scripts, OpenRC uses init.d

Runs Linux

Base OS

I used to use Debian as my base OS but I recently decided to try and run CoreOS’ Container Linux on the desktop. Container Linux is made for servers, so obviously it doesn’t have graphics drivers. I added them and made a few other horrible tweaks that I’m sure would make some people at CoreOS cringe. I am not proud of these things but overall it worked!

Everything in Containers

So overall everything runs in containers, I can automatically update my operating system, and the containers are NOT running as root on my host. This is the dream and reality.

Desktop App Pick

KeePassXC is a community fork of KeePassX, the cross-platform port of KeePass for Windows. Every feature is cross-platform and tested to give users the same feel on each operating system, including the loved auto-type feature.

Distro of the Week

Chakra is a GNU/Linux distribution with an emphasis on KDE and Qt that focuses on simplicity from a technical standpoint and free software. The downloadable ISO features a bootable environment that allows you to test the system before installing it.

This is the big one. Steam have released a major update of the Steam client which not only adds in some big new features, it also drastically improves the Linux client. Improved interactions between the Steam runtime and host distribution libraries, which should let Steam work out of the box with open-source graphics drivers on modern distributions. If using an older distribution or running into problems, use STEAM_RUNTIME_PREFER_HOST_LIBRARIES=0 to revert to previous behavior.

In short; the new Inkscape 0.92 can’t read SVG made with previous Inkscape versions without breaking them visually.

For a professional like me using Free/Libre Open-Sources Software, it means: if a client, a publisher, a contributor or a translator tries to open today one of the 10,804 available source SVG files on Pepper&Carrot with the new Inkscape 0.92, he’ll get rendering issues with text and will blame my competences as a professional for either making bad work or using unreliable tools. I spent the evening on the inkscape-devel channel, and thanks to the hard work of the developers Mc and Su_v ; things are evolving in a good way. They had proof-of-concept of what could be done automatically in future 0.92.2 ( too late for 92.1 ) : The result is not pixel-perfect, but it’s near. Really near. ( imagemagick compare was used to make diff ) It’s so near it’s hardly perceptible for a trained human eye. This seems to be going well. They have a plan to make Inkscape take the ‘best decision’ to convert the file, based on whether the SVG file comes from version 0.48 to 0.91, and only prompt user with a more detailed dialog when the choice is really controversial. I have good hope this will lead to a 0.92 or 0.93 that is compatible with previous Inkscape SVG files.

Chris Asks

How do you bulletproof Linux from crashes?

Mail Bag

Name: Nate DeMare

Subject: Switching to Arch

Message:

Hi Guys, I discovered your show a few weeks back along with Linux Unplugged and User Error. I’ve been listening to all three in reverse order for a while now and I have to say great job overall. You didn’t switch me to Linux, I’ve been using it as my daily driver for a while now, but you did switch me to Arch. Before I’d either be using Ubuntu or Fedora depending on machine compatibility with the latest release, and I would typically wind up doing a nuke and pave when upgrading because I wanted to play with different distro’s but I would always wind up on Ubuntu or Fedora. I’d heard of Arch, but never actually played with it as taking on a build from scratch was a daunting idea. As the last new releases came around I had my home tower that doesn’t do much on the upgrade list and after listening to your show decided to try building from scratch. Needless to say I fell in love with it, I only installed what I needed to get the system up and running plus my staple programs that I need from time to time on the KDE desktop and my tower is running better than ever. There’s one problem with it though, as it boots I notice it won’t mount the swap partition, it doesn’t seem to be cau

sing any problems, but I was wondering if this is something you’ve run into before. Keep up the good work,

Nate

Name: Pierre C

Subject: Slimbook Katana: you can buy a computer with Antergos!

Message: Dear JB team,

First of all, congratulations for your work. Second of all, I wanted to share with you a new company that is selling ultrabooks build for Linux!. The company allows you to buy the computer with a selection of distros and for what I know, all the distros work flawlessly. Maybe you could take a look to the device and talk about it. https://slimbook.es/en/ultrabook-katana-en All the best, Pierre

