Tricks of the Trade | CR 241
Posted on: January 23, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Your emails this week get us discussing & sharing some really hard learned lessons & insights.
Plus Mike spends the weekend preparing to shame Chris & shares a favorite book pick.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
- Cen’s got JavaScript Replacement Fatigue
- Peter’s a Manager Who Wants to Code
- Patrick Shares Final Cut on KVM for Chris