Modify your Cinnamon desktop environment and extend its features with Cinnamon Spices. Cinnamon supports the following types of spices: Themes, applets, desklets and extensions.

Cyanogen-forked LineageOS builds have started surfacing in the Android ecosystem. The development team has announced the support for 80 devices for which the LineageOS build will be pushed on a weekly basis. Also, there is an EXPERIMENTAL build for upgrading CM devices to LineageOS.

Chrome 56 introduces a commendable optimization to throttle background tabs’ timers . From the Intent to Implement , the gist is:

I have the feeling that containerization is not the solution for you /u/ChrisLAS

Why Flatpak is our choice

Firstly, and very importantly to us, the so-called “chrome distribution issue” has already been conquered

by Endless OS, utilizing Flatpak. On the other hand, this is still

(to the best of my knowledge) at the prototype stage with Snaps.

OK, let’s not get hung up completely on a single example. From the perspective of integration,

Snap ( snapd and snapcraft ) represents the biggest integration challenge. To correctly and

fully integrate it would require modification of the build system (which disables networking by

default for security!) to provide a full set of builds for the packages and their dependencies.

Additionally, AppArmor (not used by Solus) is also required.

On the other hand, integrating Flatpak into Solus was as trivial as packaging ostree and flatpak ,

barring some minor changes which we’re already upstreaming.

You may rightly argue that I’m being lazy. To counter those points, we must look to the future uses of Flatpak within Solus.