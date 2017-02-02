Trump’s Media War | Unfilter 223
Posted on: January 25, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
They’ll pick a fight over any little issue, this week Trump’s war with the media hit a new fever pitch. Plus we’ll review his first week in office, discuss important world news & end it all on a high-note.
RSS Feeds:
Video Feed | MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | HD Torrent | Mobile Torrent | iTunes
Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes —
Links:
- Hillary Clinton looks grim, gets booed at Trump’s inauguration – NY Daily News
- Crowd Boos, Chants ‘Lock Her Up!’ After Hillary Announced At Inauguration… | RedFlagNews.com
- Obama returns to his original Twitter handle and launches Obama.org – TechCrunch
- Hillary Clinton’s gut-wrenching day – CNNPolitics.com
- Huma Abedin spotted at inauguration in sleeveless dress | Daily Mail Online
- White House press secretary attacks media for accurately reporting inauguration crowds – Jan. 21, 2017
- Russia Allows Edward Snowden to Remain Through 2020
- Edward Snowden has the fingerprints of a foreign spy | New York Post
- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly suffering under ‘psychological pressure’ | The Independent
- Madonna Says “Fuck” on CNN, MSNBC at Women’s March on Washington D.C. 2017 | Hollywood Reporter
- Billionaire George Soros has ties to more than 50 ‘partners’ of the Women’s March on Washington – Women in the World in Association with The New York Times – WITW
- Sean Spicer Kicks Off First Press Conference With Self-Deprecation After Prior False Claims | Hollywood Reporter
- Why I Voted No on Trump’s CIA Director – Medium
- YouTube
- The Clintons are hatching a plan for their comeback | New York Post
- Melania Trump, Barron Trump high five fail: Video is embarrassing
- Clintons ‘plotting comeback’, Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump
- Fox News absolutely crushed CNN and MSNBC in Inauguration Day ratings – TheBlaze
- Trump CIA Speech may have made worsened intel community relations – CBS News
- US official confirms Trident missile failure – CNN.com
- Hillary and Bill Clinton WILL make a political comeback | Daily Mail Online
- FBI reviewed Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador but found nothing illicit – The Washington Post
- Secret Service plans to investigate Madonna for saying she wants to blow up the White House – AOL News
- Donald Trump Led a Standing Ovation for Hillary and Bill Clinton
- CNBC Now on Twitter: “JUST IN: President Trump says he has “a lot of respect for” the Clintons, leads Congressional luncheon in standing ovation for them. https://t.co/WyCXz7wSBa”
- Trump signs orders reviving pipeline projects, TransCanada says it will reapply for Keystone | Fox News
- Dakota Access pipeline company and Donald Trump have close financial ties | US news | The Guardian
- Seymour Hersh Blasts Media for Uncritically Promoting Russian Hacking Story
- Trump Announces ‘Major Investigation’ Plans Into Voter Fraud Including by Those ‘Who Are Dead’ | Mediaite
- “INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration – YouTube
- Comparing Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s inaugural crowd sizes – CNNPolitics.com
- Eric Geller on Twitter: “President Trump’s “old, unsecure Android phone” may be 2012’s Samsung Galaxy S3, last updated in mid-2015. https://t.co/qT2sQRjMu9″
- Trump’s most senior staff use a private email server