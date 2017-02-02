Remotely bricking Android devices, the new Plasma is looking great, first hands on with the new XPS 13 Sputnik, more btrfs woes & hacking Popey’s system.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | WebM Torrent Feed

Show Notes:

Follow Up / Catch Up

Tuesday, 31 January 2017. Today KDE releases this year’s first Plasma feature update, Plasma 5.9. While this release brings many exciting new features to your desktop, we’ll continue to provide bugfixes to Plasma 5.8 LTS.

A reader in Germany contacted Ars after the update “bricked” his phone, which he had purchased through eBay. “The Blackphone 2 I’ve received came in retail packaging and looks just like the one that you guys reviewed,” the reader told Ars. “It worked up to Silent OS 3.0.7 Silent OS, [but] 3.0.8 seems to intentionally brick the baseband on some devices.”

TING

This project targets at giving the relatively complete functional macOS for XPS13 9350. Before you start, there’s a brief introduction of how to finish powering up macOS on your laptop

I’d like to update the wiki to “More and more RAID5/6 bugs are found” 🙂 OK, no kidding, at least we did exposed several new bugs, and reports

already exists for a while in mail list.

Some examples are:

1) RAID5/6 scrub will repair data while corrupting parity Quite ironic, repairing is just changing one corruption to another. 2) RAID5/6 scrub can report false alerts on csum error 3) Dev-replace cancel sometimes can cause kernel panic.

And if we find more bugs, I’m not surprised at all. So, if really want to use RAID5/6, please use soft raid, then build

single volume btrfs on it. I’m seriously considering to re-implement btrfs RAID5/6 using device

mapper, which is tried and true.

+The SGI XFS Filesystem

Linux Academy

SteamPipe is used to deliver what the client needs, be it a whole game or just an update, in roughly megabyte-size chunks. (Chunking like this allows developers to publish updates without having to push a whole new game package—they just invalidate old chunks and upload new ones.) As Valve points out on the SteamPipe developer community page, SteamPipe uses plain ol’ HTTP rather than a proprietary protocol. And that gives us the opportunity to stick our fingers into the process and mess with it.



How things will work with our Steam caching server if what we want isn’t in cache.

#

`DigitalOcean