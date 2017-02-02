Death by Download | LUP 182
Posted on: January 31, 2017
Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video
Remotely bricking Android devices, the new Plasma is looking great, first hands on with the new XPS 13 Sputnik, more btrfs woes & hacking Popey’s system.
Plus Kernel.org’s big change, building your own local Steam repository & more!
Show Notes:
Follow Up / Catch Up
KDE – Plasma 5.9 Kicks off 2017 in Style.
Tuesday, 31 January 2017. Today KDE releases this year’s first Plasma feature update, Plasma 5.9. While this release brings many exciting new features to your desktop, we’ll continue to provide bugfixes to Plasma 5.8 LTS.
Black market Blackphones get sent a kill message that bricks them [Updated] | Ars Technica
A reader in Germany contacted Ars after the update “bricked” his phone, which he had purchased through eBay. “The Blackphone 2 I’ve received came in retail packaging and looks just like the one that you guys reviewed,” the reader told Ars. “It worked up to Silent OS 3.0.7 Silent OS, [but] 3.0.8 seems to intentionally brick the baseband on some devices.”
macOS patches for Dell XPS 13 9350
This project targets at giving the relatively complete functional macOS for XPS13 9350. Before you start, there’s a brief introduction of how to finish powering up macOS on your laptop
Re: RAID56 status?
I’d like to update the wiki to “More and more RAID5/6 bugs are found” 🙂
OK, no kidding, at least we did exposed several new bugs, and reports
already exists for a while in mail list.
Some examples are:
1) RAID5/6 scrub will repair data while corrupting parity
Quite ironic, repairing is just changing one corruption to
another.
2) RAID5/6 scrub can report false alerts on csum error
3) Dev-replace cancel sometimes can cause kernel panic.
And if we find more bugs, I’m not surprised at all.
So, if really want to use RAID5/6, please use soft raid, then build
single volume btrfs on it.
I’m seriously considering to re-implement btrfs RAID5/6 using device
mapper, which is tried and true.
Shutting down FTP services
Building a local Steam caching server to ease the bandwidth blues | Ars Technica
SteamPipe is used to deliver what the client needs, be it a whole game or just an update, in roughly megabyte-size chunks. (Chunking like this allows developers to publish updates without having to push a whole new game package—they just invalidate old chunks and upload new ones.) As Valve points out on the SteamPipe developer community page, SteamPipe uses plain ol’ HTTP rather than a proprietary protocol. And that gives us the opportunity to stick our fingers into the process and mess with it.
How things will work with our Steam caching server if what we want isn’t in cache.
Teleconsole
Teleconsole is a free service to share your terminal session with people you trust.
Your friends can join via a command line via SSH or via their browser over HTTPS.
Use this to ask for help or to connect to your own devices sitting behind NAT.