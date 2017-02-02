Three C’s to Tweet By | TechSNAP 304
Posted on: February 1, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
The guys cover Dropbox bugs that could be holding on to your deleted files, explain what the heck ATM ‘shimmers’ are & talk about how to keep your secret identity secret.
Plus your feedback, a packed roundup & much more!
Show Notes:
Dropbox Kept Files Around For Years Due To ‘Delete’ Bug
- Dropbox has fixed a bug that caused old, deleted data to reappear on the site. The bug was reported by multiple support threads in the last three weeks and merged into one issue here. An anonymous Slashdot reader writes
- In some of the complaints users reported seeing folders they deleted in 2009 reappear on their devices overnight. After seeing mysterious folders appear in their profile, some users thought they were hacked. Last week, a Dropbox employee provided an explanation to what happened, blaming the issue on an old bug that affected the metadata of soon-to-be-deleted folders. Instead of deleting the files, as users wanted and regardless of metadata issues, Dropbox choose to keep those files around for years, and eventually restored them due to a blunder. In its File retention Policy, Dropbox says it will keep files around a maximum 60 days after users deleted them
- If you have sensitive data, do not rely on delete, rely on encryption.
- If you have sensitive data, you shouldn’t have it on third-party systems without encryption.
- The encryption and decryption should occur on your system, not theirs.
- Imagine you deleted those risky files just before an international trip, you get requested to power up your laptop, and bang, there’s those deleted files back….!
Twitter Activist Security – Guidelines for safer resistance
- We’ve covered privacy on the Internet before. We’ve stated very clearly that using privacy tools such as Tor is not illegal nor is it suspicious, no more so than someone paying cash at the grocery store.
- This guideline is specfically for Twitter, but many of the suggestions can be apply to other social media as well, but I am not sure how well they will travel. Chose carefully
- Many people are starting to get politically active in ways they fear might have negative repercussions for their job, career or life. It is important to realise that these fears are real, but that public overt resistance is critical for political legitimacy. This guide hopes to help reduce the personal risks to individuals while empowering their ability to act safely.
I am not an activist, and I almost certainly don’t live in your country. These guidelines are generic with the hope that they will be useful for a larger number of people.
- Security Principles To Live By The basic principles of operational security are actually very simple, they’re what we call the three Cs: Cover, Concealment, Compartmentation
Move over skimmers, ‘shimmers’ are the newest tool for stealing credit card info
- Consumers and retailers be on guard: there’s a new and more devious way for fraudsters to steal your credit and debit card information.
- “Shimmers” are the newest form of credit card skimmers, only smaller, more powerful and practically impossible to detect. And they’re popping up all over the place, says RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, who sounded the alarm after four shimmers were extracted from checkout card readers at a Coquitlam, B.C., retailer.
- “Something this sophisticated, this organized and multi-jurisdictional has all the classic hallmarks of organized crime,” said McLaughlin.
- Unlike skimmers, a shimmer — named for its slim profile — fits inside a card reader and can be installed quickly and unobtrusively by a criminal who slides it into the machine while pretending to make a purchase or withdrawal.
- Once installed, the microchips on the shimmer record information from chip cards, including the PIN. That information is later extracted when the criminal inserts a special card — also during a purchase or cash withdrawal — which downloads the data. The information is then used to make fake cards.
- Shimmers have rendered the bigger and bulkier skimmers virtually obsolete, according to Const. Alex Bojic of the Coquitlam RCMP economic crime unit.
- “You can’t see a shimmer from the outside like the old skimmer version,” Bojic said in a statement. “Businesses and consumers should immediately report anything abnormal about the way their card is acting … especially if the card is sticking inside the machine.”
- McLaughlin said the Coquitlam retailer detected the shimmers through its newly introduced daily testing of point-of-sales terminals. A test card inserted into the machines kept on getting stuck and the shimmers were found when the terminals were opened.
- “We want to get the word out,” said McLaughlin. “Businesses really need to be checking for these kinds of devices and consumers need to be aware of them.”
- Bojic said using the tap function of a chip card is one way to avoid being “shimmed.”
“It’s actually very secure. Each tap transfers very limited banking information, which can’t be used to clone your card,” Bojic said.
- Krebs wrote about this and has a post which is all about skimmer and shimmer
- Not new tech, been around since at least 2015
Feedback:
