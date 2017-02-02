MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | HD Vid Feed | HD Torrent Feed

Quick summary: Chacha20 is ARX-based hash function, keyed, running in counter mode. It embodies the idea that one can use a hash function to encrypt data.

While Chacha20 is mainly used for encryption, its core is a pseudo-random number generator. The cipher text is obtained by XOR’ing the plain text with a pseudo-random stream:

cipher_text = plain_text XOR chacha_stream(key, nonce)

Provided you never use the same nonce with the same key twice, you can treat that stream as a one time pad. This makes it very simple: unlike block ciphers, you don’t have to worry about padding, and decryption is the same operation as encryption:

plain_text = cipher_text XOR chacha_stream(key, nonce)

Now we just have to get that stream.