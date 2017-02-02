The tools we use to do the job, Microservices Gone Wrong, the real problem with TypeScript & more!

— Show Notes: —

Feedback

Hoopla

Microservices Gone Wrong

  • What is a Microservices?
  • What is a Monolith
  • Majestic Monolith
  • Mike’s Java Spring Boot “Microservice” horror story

When to Micro that Service

  • You’re Google || Amazon ie Whitepaper scale
  • Public facing API
  • Never

