Cowboy Code | CR 242
Posted on: February 2, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
The tools we use to do the job, Microservices Gone Wrong, the real problem with TypeScript & more!
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
Hoopla
Microservices Gone Wrong
- What is a Microservices?
- What is a Monolith
- Majestic Monolith
- Mike’s Java Spring Boot “Microservice” horror story
When to Micro that Service
- You’re Google || Amazon ie Whitepaper scale
- Public facing API
- Never