iPad Shrinkage | CR 243
Posted on: February 6, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
The fear of productivity loss & the crazy things we do to avoid it, a sober look at the tablet market for developers, GitLab’s recent disaster & we bring it all home with a little time travel.
Tim Cook Says ‘Exciting Things’ Coming to iPad as Tablet Sales Continue to Drop
Apple Watch Dominated Holiday Season With Estimated 5.2 Million Shipments
Alexa and Google Home’s dirty little secret: 97% of voice apps are only used for one week – TechRepublic
GitLab.com melts down after wrong directory deleted, backups fail • The Register
Upstart said it had outgrown the cloud — now five out of five restore tools have failed