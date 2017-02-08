Illuminating the desktop | BSD Now 180
Posted on: February 8, 2017
This week on BSDNow, Kris is out of town but we have a great interview with Ken Moore, his brother, about the latest in BSD desktop computing & Lumina specifically. Stay tuned to your place to B…SD.
– Show Notes: –
Interview – Ken Moore – ken@trueos.org
TrueOS, Lumina, Sys Admin, The BSD Desktop Ecosystem
