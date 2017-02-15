The Cantrillogy | BSD Now 181
Posted on: February 15, 2017
Posted in: BSD Now, Featured, Video
This week on BSDNow we have a Cantrill special to bring you! All three interviews back to back in their original glory, you won’t want to miss it. Stay tuned for your place to B…SD!
MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | HD Vid Feed | HD Torrent Feed
– Show Notes: –
- FOSDEM 2017 BSD Dev Room Videos
- Ubuntu Slaughters Kittens | BSD Now 103
- The Cantrill Strikes Back | BSD Now 117
- Return of the Cantrill | BSD Now 163
