Our take on Dell’s latest Linux powered Sputnik laptop. Find out why this laptop might be your future work horse & why it’s called a developer edition.

Plus rumors that suggest Valve is abandoning Steam Machines, Munich’s Linux blunder & much more!

— Show Notes: —

XPS 13 Kaby Lake Sputnik Review


LinuxAcad

Brought to you by: Linux Academy

The New XPS 13 Developer Edition Lands in Europe, United States and Canada

XPS 13 Kaby Lake

Today, on the 59th anniversary of the launch of the Sputnik satellite, the 6th generation XPS 13 developer edition makes its debut in both the US, Canada and Europe. This Kaby Lake-based system comes with Ubuntu 16.04LTS preloaded and features the InfinityEdge display

XPS 13 Price Chart

— PICKS —

Runs Linux

Mavizen’s 130 MPH TTX02 Electric Motorcycle Runs on Linux

Here are some more specs:

  • Top Speed: 130 MPH
  • Core operating system is open source Linux
  • USB based system bus allows virtually unlimited number of peripherals to extend the capabilities of the machine with plug’n’play

Desktop App Pick

Undistract Me

Notifies you when long-running terminal commands complete.

Distro of the Week

NIxOS

NixOS is a Linux distribution with a unique approach to package and configuration management. Built on top of the Nix package manager, it is completely declarative, makes upgrading systems reliable, and has many other advantages.

— NEWS —

Linux pioneer Munich poised to ditch open source and return to Windows

At a meeting next week, city leaders are expected to back proposals to switch to Windows 10 by 2021.

The Skype Linux App Will Stop Working on March 1

That e-mail goes on to state that version 4.3 of Skype for Linux will no longer work after March 1, 2017.

Civilization VI released for Linux, video and port report

Aspyr Media have officially released the Linux port of Civilization VI [Steam] and after testing it here’s some thoughts.

Feedback:

Mail Bag
  • Name: Dana L

  • Subject: Mirrored Hard Drives

  • Message:

Greetings guys!

After a recent ad on MY computer that was running Windows 10 (Grammy’s) I just had enough. I currently have Linux installed on a 500 GB hard drive, and Windows 10 still exists on a 1 TB boot drive, with REFS mirrored for Media on 2 x 2 TB drives.

I’d like to mirror the 2 x 2 TB drives for the Media, and perhaps move my /home directory over to the 1 TB drive. No software raid, and was thinking of using ZFS.

I’m running Antergos on my desktop and laptop, so I’d appreciate any pointers, since last time I tried ZFS with Antergos a kernel update trashed things.

I’m familiar with ZFS somewhat, but only under *BSD and I’ve been running Linux on and off since the pre 1.0 kernel.

Btw, I’d like this to be a stable running system.

Thanks for all the shows, you guys rock.

  • Name: Jim B

  • Subject: ThinkPads now shipping with Linux

  • Message:

ThinkPad P51s, P51, and P71 announced with options for Linux preinstalled.
Guessing you probably saw this but Linux preinstalled as option now.

https://www.onmsft.com/news/lenovo-unveils-refreshed-line-of-windows-7-and-windows-10-powered-prothinkpad-p-series-laptops

