XPS 13 Review | LAS 457
Posted on: February 18, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action Show, Video
Our take on Dell’s latest Linux powered Sputnik laptop. Find out why this laptop might be your future work horse & why it’s called a developer edition.
Plus rumors that suggest Valve is abandoning Steam Machines, Munich’s Linux blunder & much more!
— Show Notes: —
XPS 13 Kaby Lake Sputnik Review
The New XPS 13 Developer Edition Lands in Europe, United States and Canada
Today, on the 59th anniversary of the launch of the Sputnik satellite, the 6th generation XPS 13 developer edition makes its debut in both the US, Canada and Europe. This Kaby Lake-based system comes with Ubuntu 16.04LTS preloaded and features the InfinityEdge display
— PICKS —
Runs Linux
Mavizen’s 130 MPH TTX02 Electric Motorcycle Runs on Linux
Here are some more specs:
- Top Speed: 130 MPH
- Core operating system is open source Linux
- USB based system bus allows virtually unlimited number of peripherals to extend the capabilities of the machine with plug’n’play
Desktop App Pick
Undistract Me
Notifies you when long-running terminal commands complete.
Distro of the Week
NIxOS
NixOS is a Linux distribution with a unique approach to package and configuration management. Built on top of the Nix package manager, it is completely declarative, makes upgrading systems reliable, and has many other advantages.
— NEWS —
Linux pioneer Munich poised to ditch open source and return to Windows
At a meeting next week, city leaders are expected to back proposals to switch to Windows 10 by 2021.
The Skype Linux App Will Stop Working on March 1
That e-mail goes on to state that version 4.3 of Skype for Linux will no longer work after March 1, 2017.
Civilization VI released for Linux, video and port report
Aspyr Media have officially released the Linux port of Civilization VI [Steam] and after testing it here’s some thoughts.
Feedback:
Mail Bag
- Name: Dana L
Subject: Mirrored Hard Drives
Message:
Greetings guys!
After a recent ad on MY computer that was running Windows 10 (Grammy’s) I just had enough. I currently have Linux installed on a 500 GB hard drive, and Windows 10 still exists on a 1 TB boot drive, with REFS mirrored for Media on 2 x 2 TB drives.
I’d like to mirror the 2 x 2 TB drives for the Media, and perhaps move my /home directory over to the 1 TB drive. No software raid, and was thinking of using ZFS.
I’m running Antergos on my desktop and laptop, so I’d appreciate any pointers, since last time I tried ZFS with Antergos a kernel update trashed things.
I’m familiar with ZFS somewhat, but only under *BSD and I’ve been running Linux on and off since the pre 1.0 kernel.
Btw, I’d like this to be a stable running system.
Thanks for all the shows, you guys rock.
- Name: Jim B
Subject: ThinkPads now shipping with Linux
Message:
ThinkPad P51s, P51, and P71 announced with options for Linux preinstalled.
Guessing you probably saw this but Linux preinstalled as option now.
https://www.onmsft.com/news/lenovo-unveils-refreshed-line-of-windows-7-and-windows-10-powered-prothinkpad-p-series-laptops
