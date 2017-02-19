HD Video Feed | Large Video Feed | Mobile Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | Ogg Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed

Today, on the 59th anniversary of the launch of the Sputnik satellite , the 6th generation XPS 13 developer edition makes its debut in both the US, Canada and Europe. This Kaby Lake-based system comes with Ubuntu 16.04LTS preloaded and features the InfinityEdge display

Here are some more specs:

NixOS is a Linux distribution with a unique approach to package and configuration management. Built on top of the Nix package manager, it is completely declarative, makes upgrading systems reliable, and has many other advantages.

At a meeting next week, city leaders are expected to back proposals to switch to Windows 10 by 2021.

That e-mail goes on to state that version 4.3 of Skype for Linux will no longer work after March 1, 2017 .

Aspyr Media have officially released the Linux port of Civilization VI [ Steam ] and after testing it here’s some thoughts.

Greetings guys!

After a recent ad on MY computer that was running Windows 10 (Grammy’s) I just had enough. I currently have Linux installed on a 500 GB hard drive, and Windows 10 still exists on a 1 TB boot drive, with REFS mirrored for Media on 2 x 2 TB drives.

I’d like to mirror the 2 x 2 TB drives for the Media, and perhaps move my /home directory over to the 1 TB drive. No software raid, and was thinking of using ZFS.

I’m running Antergos on my desktop and laptop, so I’d appreciate any pointers, since last time I tried ZFS with Antergos a kernel update trashed things.

I’m familiar with ZFS somewhat, but only under *BSD and I’ve been running Linux on and off since the pre 1.0 kernel.

Btw, I’d like this to be a stable running system.

Thanks for all the shows, you guys rock.