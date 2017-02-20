Java Rusts Over | CR 245
Posted on: February 20, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Rust has a busy 2017 ahead of it, Mike ponders Java’s failure on small Internet of Things & searches for a C++ alternative, then dazzles us with the new gear he’s recently picked up.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
@dominucco @ChrisLAS .NET is big in Healthcare which are huge applications
— mase (@mase_nocturnal) February 14, 2017
@ChrisLAS @dominucco totally getting my position changed to docker captain! Also i use c# @ wk. Pushing for mono / core to avoid irrelevance
— mase (@mase_nocturnal) February 14, 2017
Hoopla
Oracle has filed an appeal in its copyright lawsuit against Google – Recode
Oracle has appealed a May ruling that favored Google’s use of software that Oracle claimed did not fall under fair use.
Rust’s 2017 roadmap – The Rust Programming Language Blog
This year, the overarching theme is productivity, especially for early-stage
Rust users.
Mike’s new toy
Looking For a C++ Alternative on IOT
- Mike’s New Project
- Lulz Bot 3D Printer
- Free as in Libre
- Balancing ease of development with down to the metal power and cost of components.
- What about the JVM?
Up and Coming Go IDE