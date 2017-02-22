State Sponsored Audiophiles | TechSNAP 307
Posted on: February 21, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
The details on the latest WordPress vulnerability, then the surprising, or perhaps not so surprising takeover of a cybersecurity firms website & watch out, hacker’s may be using your microphone to steal your data!
Plus a packed roundup, your feedback & so much more!
Trend Micro’s Own Cybersecurity Blog Gets Hacked
- We covered the WordPress bug in TechSNAP 306
- See also [Security Firm Trend Micro’s Blog Falls Victim To Content Spoofing Attack]http://www.silicon.co.uk/security/trendmicro-blog-security-205197
- and WordPress Quietly Fixes Zero-Day Flaw Tom
- WordPress was alerted to the flaw on 20 January
- WordPress officially released WordPress 4.7.2 to the world on Thursday 26 January.
- “The release went out over our autoupdate system and, over a couple of hours, millions of WordPress 4.7.x users were protected without knowing about the issue or taking any action at all.”
- Dan confirms the above upgrade timeline; his WordPress sites were updated on 26 January, between 2:30 and 3:30 EST
- Researcher’s Feb 1 blog post with details
- WordPress’ Feb 1 10:59 AM blog post
- NOTE: Virally growing attacks on unpatched WordPress sites affect ~2m pages
- Attacks on websites running an outdated version of WordPress are increasing at a viral rate. Almost 2 million pages have been defaced since a serious vulnerability in the content management system came to light nine days ago. The figure represents a 26 percent spike in the past 24 hours
- Google trend chart
Hackers who took control of PC microphones siphon >600 GB from 70 targets
- Real information in the blog post
- Suggestions: put such devices on their own VLAN, but I’m not sure how their connections work
- Large-scale ~= 70 organisations
- Most of the targets are located in the Ukraine, but there are also targets in Russia and a smaller number of targets in Saudi Arabia and Austria. Many targets are located in the self-declared separatist states of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been classified as terrorist organizations by the Ukrainian government.
HOW TO RUN A ROGUE GOVERNMENT TWITTER ACCOUNT WITH AN ANONYMOUS EMAIL ADDRESS AND A BURNER PHONE