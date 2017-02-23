Dangerous Intelligence Games | Unfilter 226
Posted on: February 22, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Leak after leak targeted at discrediting the Trump administration is having real ramifications. We discuss who these leakers could be & why these leaks are dramatically different than those in the past.
Then we discuss Russia’s recent actions & Trump’s most dangerous flaw & more!
— Show Notes —
