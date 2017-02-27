RSS Feeds:

arecord is a command-line soundfile recorder for the ALSA soundcard driver. It supports several file formats and multiple soundcards with multiple devices. If recording with interleaved mode samples the file is automatically split before the 2GB filesize.

I wrote this because id3v1 are seriously deficient in what kind of info can be in them and the length of info that can be in them. id3v2 tags are much better but there isn’t a tool to edit them in Linux. This is a tool to fill that space. In case you didn’t know id3 tags can be found on mp3 files, they can store information about what band recorded the song, the song name, etc. id3v2 adds all kinds of neat stuff and you can find out more about it at the id3v2 page

This utility is based on id3lib.

AndFTP is a FTP, FTPS, SCP, SFTP client. It can manage several FTP configurations. It comes with both device and FTP file browser. It provides download, upload, synchronization and share features with resume support. It can open (local/remote), rename, delete, update permissions (chmod), run custom commands and more. SSH RSA/DSA keys support. Share from gallery is available. Intents are available for third party applications. Folder synchronization are available in Pro version only.

— PICKS —

Runs Linux

Sent by Richard N The UK government has created a application for employers to do their payroll as a desktop tool then make their submissions online, through the tool. It runs natively and flawlessly in Linux.

Desktop App Pick

smem is a tool that can give numerous reports on memory usage on Linux systems. Unlike existing tools, smem can report proportional set size (PSS), which is a more meaningful representation of the amount of memory used by libraries and applications in a virtual memory system. Because large portions of physical memory are typically shared among multiple applications, the standard measure of memory usage known as resident set size (RSS) will significantly overestimate memory usage. PSS instead measures each application’s “fair share” of each shared area to give a realistic measure.

Distro of the Week

NuTyX is a complete GNU/Linux distribution with high flexibility, thanks to the collection concept.

It is based on the excellent Linux From Scratch books LFS and BLFS.

— NEWS —

Listeners of the Linux Action Show are getting 50% off! Just use the code LAS50 and save 50% off your trip to SCALE!

Servo and WebRender are now landing in the firefox-central code-base, albeit this isn’t a magical switchover to using it by default or anything along those lines. Mozilla developers still hope to begin using some Servo components within mainline Firefox by the end of 2017. So a big milestone is crossed but this isn’t yet anything that is directly affecting end-users.

While Fedora 26 isn’t even being released until June, today the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has approved the initial release schedule for Fedora 27.

The approved schedule has the F27 branching from Rawhide on 25 July, a possible alpha release on 22 August, the beta release on 26 September, the final freeze on 17 October, and to do the official Fedora 27 release on 31 October. The approved Fedora 27 schedule can be found via this FESCo ticket.

In this case, one image is better than 1,000 words, as the histogram represents donations during the first 10 days of each month, since May 2013, and doesn’t need any further comment. LibreOffice 5.3 has triggered 3,937 donations in February 2016, 1,800 more than in March 2016, and over 2,000 — sometimes over 3,000 — more than any other month.Donations are key to the life and the development of the project. Thanks.

Android-x86 has been an open-source project for the past 7+ years for providing suitable Intel/AMD hardware support for Google’s Android operating system. Unfortunately, its project leader may be stepping away.

Feedback:

Mail Bag

Name: Jonathan C

Subject: XFS vs ZFS on Arch

Message:

Hello Chris and Noah, I remember seeing you guys discuss both ZFS and XFS on previous episodes of LAS. At the moment I’m thinking about changing the filesystem in my computer, which is currently ext4, and I’m still undecided on whether to go for ZFS or XFS. Do you guys have any suggestions on recommendations on what I should go for? Or, should I just stay with ext4 for now? I’d like to know your thoughts about this. Thanks! Cheers

Name: Andrew J

Subject: IP Sec and SimpleHelp

Message:

Hi, Just wanted to say I have been using simplehelp in my IT business for about 3 years now and I have to say it’s more than paid for itself many times over. Also watched your IPSEC section, and wanted to highlight a new setup I’ve been migrating to using openVPN and a server app called pritunl. This setup handles site-to-site as well as road warrior. I’ve installed pritunl on an amazon server because I need the lowest latency possible and Digital Ocean has no Sydney Datacentre The beauty of this system is I have a web based interface which I create the openvpn server on for my clients premise – and then I add each user (a router can also be a user) that needs to connect, define the subnet of the local LAN and pritunl takes care of the rest.

The awesome thing is it gives you a profile uri link, so it’s as easy as pasting a link into their client and it’s ready to go. Keep up the good work on the show

