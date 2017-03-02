Cloudy with a Chance of Leaks | TechSNAP 308
Posted on: February 28, 2017
Posted in: Featured, TechSNAP, Video
Google heard you like hashes so they broke SHA1, we’ve got the details.
Plus we dive in to Cloudflare’s data disaster, Dan shows us his rack, your feedback, a huge roundup & so much more!
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | Mobile Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | Ogg Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Show Notes:
Announcing the first SHA1 collision
Not just Google on this, they worked with CWI
SHA-1 was developed as part of the U.S. Government’s Capstone project. The original specification of the algorithm was published in 1993
two PDFs that have identical SHA-1 hashes but different content
Lifetimes of cryptographic hash functions – by Valerie Aurora
Git fscked by SHA-1 collision? Not so fast, says Linus Torvalds – Attack is hard, discovery is easy, so fix it right
rather than right now
Suggestion: Don’t panic. Things aren’t suddenly going to become vulnerable. Take your time, review your systems looking for SHA-1 usage and evaluate the risk, but best to get it of it all if you have not already.
CloudBleed
Affects millions of websites, literally.
Could someone from cloudflare security urgently contact me. – 0011 UTC – 18 Feb 2018 UTC 0011
bug report on chromium.org – 17:15 UTC – 19 Feb 2017
Incident report on memory leak caused by Cloudflare parser bug 23 Feb 2017
My work here is done 9:24 PM – 23 Feb 2017
List of Sites possibly affected by Cloudflare’s #Cloudbleed HTTPS Traffic Leak
Feedback
Transmission Permission Follow-up (see original question in episode 305
Round Up:
Hello False Flags! The Art of Deception in Targeted Attack Attribution – see also False Flag and Perfidy
Researchers exfiltrate data by blinking the LEDs on the hard drives
ZFS based replication and failover script from bolthole.com – note: ksh required
security analysis on the most popular Android password manager applications
AWS service status about s3 outage couldn’t be updated b/c of s3
Data from connected CloudPets teddy bears leaked and ransomed, exposing kids’ voice messages