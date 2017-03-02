Tender Trump | Unfilter 227
Trump’s big speech, the key moments & maneuvers, a sample of the range of reaction. Plus our analysis of some of the emerging hypocrisy from the Trump administration.
Plus the secret source that wraps up Seth Rich’s death in a nice tidy package.
- Charting Obama’s Crackdown on National Security Leaks – ProPublica
- Obama’s war on whistleblowers leaves administration insiders unscathed | US news | The Guardian
- Illegal Clinton fundraiser made tape fearing for his life | Daily Mail Online
- The Increasingly Unhinged Russia Rhetoric Comes From a Long-Standing U.S. Playbook
- Florida man pleads guilty in attempted hacking of Clinton Foundation | Reuters
- White House hints at ‘greater enforcement’ of federal marijuana ban in states where it’s legal – The Washington Post
- Town Hall Project Founded By Former Clinton Staffer
- Obama revamp of federal bureaucracy created ‘widespread’ security policies violations, watchdog says | Fox News
- NSA Wiretap Net Much Larger Than Previously Reported – Joel Goodman
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says | The Seattle Times
- Donald Trump: A True Narcissistic Sociopath (Full) – YouTube
- SNOPES EXPOSED – Heavily financed by George Soros – Independent Stream
- Hillary Clinton Promises Democrats: I’ll Fight With You “Every Step Of The Way” – BuzzFeed News
- Trump: I won’t attend White House correspondents’ dinner | TheHill
- Republican lawmakers introduce bills to curb protesting in at least 18 states – The Washington Post
- Hundreds cheer as a relaxed Barack Obama surfaces in Manhattan
- Mysterious radioactive cloud moves towards UK as plane which tackled Chernobyl called in to find source – Wakefield Express
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces the Initiation of its Phase I Trial of PPP001 (dried Cannabis)
- Clinton speaks to Dems day before DNC chair election | McClatchy DC
- A Colorado county generated enough tax revenue on legal weed to send local kids to college – Business Insider
- Protesters Pass out Russian Trump Flags at CPAC – The Atlantic
- Justice Department will again use private prisons – The Washington Post
- Mark Warner on Russia investigation: May be ‘most important thing I do in my public life’ – Business Insider
- Here’s the audio from the White House briefing that blocked CNN, New York Times
- Trump’s courting of Putin ‘sinister’ and may spell doom for American leadership, Kasparov says
- Clinton Campaign Confronts FBI, Demands Answer about Russia | The Proud Liberal
- Exclusive: Spicer arranged CIA, GOP intelligence push-back – Axios
- Scotland’s Tidal Power Plant | The Inertia
- 17057 NBCWSJ February Poll | Margin Of Error | Race And Ethnicity In The United States Census
- Glenn Greenwald on Twitter: “A majority (51%) in NBC poll think media is too critical of Trump. Only 41% think it’s been fair https://t.co/mYdXN9SmmY – that’s a problem https://t.co/EN1d8I1X1d”
- John Podesta joins The Washington Post as a contributing columnist – The Washington Post
- Donald Trump – Full Documentary of a Narcissistic Sociopath (Enhanced) – YouTube
- Trump to ask Congress for $1T infrastructure package | TheHill
- Tripp – If I Had Leaked To Drudge Clinton Might Have Been Removed From Presidency
- First 100 days of Barack Obama’s presidency – Wikipedia
- McMaster rolls back Flynn’s changes at NSC – POLITICO
- Opioid Addiction Being Treated With Medical Marijuana in Massachusetts – Partnership for Drug-Free Kids
- Doctors pioneer pot as an opioid substitute | Boston Herald
- Medscape Log In
- Dr. Dustin Sulak on America’s Opiate Addiction Crisis and How Medical Cannabis Can Help