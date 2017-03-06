From the floor of 2017’s Southern California Linux Expo aka SCALE 15x, we give you interviews & our impressions of the event. Plus news of the week, picks & more!

RSS Feeds:

HD Video Feed | Large Video Feed | Mobile Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | Ogg Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed

— Show Notes: —





Brought to you by: Linux Academy

Live from SCaLE15x

Noah @Kernellinux in action at the #Nextcloud both #linuxactionshow .Would have liked to say hi but had to run for the next talk #scale15x pic.twitter.com/jobGqIYE8P — Carmelito Andrade (@CarmelitoA) March 5, 2017

Interviews

Noah’s Review

Networking badassery

More

RT cbast_meneses: RTgnome: Thanks kernellinux jupitersignal for dropping by our booth! gnome #scale15x pic.twitter.com/M4dHhX2FzD — Carlos Quizhpe (@carlosquizhpe_) March 5, 2017

— PICKS —

Runs Linux

So think of it less of an Ubuntu Hololens and more of a souped-up set of cyborg Snappy Ubuntu Core goggles.

Desktop App Pick

A proof of concept collaborative text editor with end-to-end encryption. Simply share the URL with anyone you want to collaborate with. The URL contains a unique, random identifier for the document, as well as an encryption key and edit token. Since the encryption key follows the # symbol, it is never sent to the server. Edits to the document are end-to-end encrypted, meaning what you type is encrypted locally before being sent to the server and other users. Other collaborators do not need Standard Notes to view the document. To allow others to edit the document, share the “Editing URL”. For viewing access only, share the “Viewing URL”.

Distro of the Week

The main change is the comeback of Firefox, built with GTK3 and multithreading enabled by default : This build of Firefox starts and react nearly as fast as Chromium, and with many tabs opened : scales much better in terms of responsiveness and memory footprint.

— NEWS —

The Galago Pro is slim and lightweight, yet it packs in plenty of power under the hood. It’s powered by choice of Intel Kaby Lake processors — Core i5 or Core i7-7500U — with Intel Integrated Graphics 620, and can be configured withup to 32GB RAM.

Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan has shared plans to improve their Linux support, at least when it comes to their Blade laptops.

As Razer Insider is always adapting and evolving based on what our community is looking for, we decided to lead a new forum section that is dedicated to Linux’s applications for gamers or other creators alike. The Linux Corner is a result of this where fans can now discuss their experience, provide feedback, and talk about everything related to Tux’s OS running on the Razer Blade.

Mycroft has landed a strategic partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. The Kansas City-based artificial intelligence startup is among the first startups to enter the Portland-based Jaguar Land Rover Tech Incubator, which will provide Mycroft with a $110,000 investment and full-time engineering support.

The Plasmoid is built on some of the latest technologies, so you need to be running KDE Plasma Desktop 5.9 or later.

We're now live with a developer build of SteamVR for Linux! https://t.co/UbsEC01eDh — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) February 21, 2017

The company just launched SteamVR for Linux, letting developers create Linux content for the HTC Vive VR headset, trackers and other hardware. The program is in beta, meaning developers must use an NVIDIA developer beta driver

Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter is a frantic arcade action FPS, featuring singleplayer and co-op campaign modes, various multiplayer modes, all presented in glorious VR with Croteam’s new Serious Warp movement system.

Feedback:

Mail Bag

Where are some places where you’ve found fans of the Linux Action Show? Was it in a normal place, or some place exotic? Recently, I met a LAS viewer named Justin at a local Smash Burger in Texas (he was wearing a LAS hoodie with the logo on it). Apparently, he’s been a viewer for a long time.

Catch the show LIVE SUNDAY:

— CHRIS’ STASH —

Chris’s Twitter account has changed, you’ll need to follow!

Chris Fisher (@ChrisLAS) | Twitter

Hang in our chat room:

irc.geekshed.net #jupiterbroadcasting

— NOAH’S STASH —

Noah’s Day Job

Contact Noah

noah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com

Find us on Twitter