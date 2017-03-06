Always Be Coding | CR 247
Posted on: March 6, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Why coding everyday makes a big difference for Mike & Chris reflects on keeping momentum to prevent project rot.
Plus our first look at Java 9, hopes & fears of Web Assembly & more!
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Feedback / Follow Up
- Damnit Chris my lang has crypto too!
- Damnit Mike PHP still sucks!
- System76 Galago
Hoopla
ABC – Always Be Coding / Mike’s Theory
- Code everyday
- Lang / Platform doesn’t matter (much)
- Try something new every few months
- Try to be as idiomatic as possible
- Selectively bring ideas / patterns from your experimental coding into your main stack
- Example: maybe after writing some F# you’ll find a way to be more functional that is beneficial for your C#
- Intentionally challenge your biases and preconceived notions
- “Hate” Microsoft? Go write some C#
- “Hate” Apple? Go write some Swift
- Beware the Kool-Aide
- Coding Katas