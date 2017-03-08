CIA’s Dank Trojans | LUP 187
Posted on: March 7, 2017
Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video
It’s the year of the CIA linux desktop, with multiplatform malware & boot environments designed to attack Macs, Popey & Wimpy share their Mobile World Congress adventures & Bryan joins us to discuss the last Linux Sucks talk ever.
Plus we chat with Gnome at SCALE, take a look at Endless OS & ponder the Litebook.
Follow Up / Catch Up
GNU founder Richard Stallman's famous quote resonates with today's @WikiLeaks publication on the CIA's #Vault7 https://t.co/h5wzfrReyy pic.twitter.com/aPk2CK2DbN
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 7, 2017
Vault7 – HIVE Targets Linux
The CIA has developed automated multi-platform malware attack and control
systems covering Windows, Mac OS X, Solaris, Linux and more, such
as EDB’s “HIVE” and the related “Cutthroat” and “Swindle” tools, which are
_described in the examples section below._
HIVE
HIVE is a multi-platform CIA malware suite and its associated control
software. The project provides customizable implants for Windows, Solaris,
MikroTik (used in internet routers) and Linux platforms and a Listening
Post (LP)/Command and Control (C2) infrastructure to communicate with
these implants.
The implants are configured to communicate via HTTPS with the webserver of a
cover domain; each operation utilizing these implants has a separate cover
domain and the infrastructure can handle any number of cover domains.
Each cover domain resolves to an IP address that is located at a commercial
VPS (Virtual Private Server) provider. The public-facing server forwards all
incoming traffic via a VPN to a ‘Blot’ server that handles actual connection
requests from clients. It is setup for optional SSL client authentication: if
a client sends a valid client certificate (only implants can do that), the
connection is forwarded to the ‘Honeycomb’ toolserver that communicates with
the implant; if a valid certificate is missing (which is the case if someone
tries to open the cover domain website by accident), the traffic is forwarded
to a cover server that delivers an unsuspicious looking website.
The Honeycomb toolserver receives exfiltrated information from the implant; an
operator can also task the implant to execute jobs on the target computer, so
the toolserver acts as a C2 (command and control) server for the implant.
Similar functionality (though limited to Windows) is provided by the RickBobby
project.
What time period is covered?
The years 2013 to 2016. The sort order of the pages within each level is determined by date (oldest first).
WikiLeaks has obtained the CIA’s creation/last modification date for each page but these do not yet appear for technical reasons. Usually the date can be discerned or approximated from the content and the page order. If it is critical to know the exact time/date contact WikiLeaks.
What is “Vault 7”
“Vault 7” is a substantial collection of material about CIA activities obtained by WikiLeaks.
When was each part of “Vault 7” obtained?
Part one was obtained recently and covers through 2016. Details on the other parts will be available at the time of publication.
Setting Up a Linux Build Environment for EFI
This page will walk you through building a build environment for a Linux machine. Specifically, this tutorial is focused on Ubuntu/Linux Mint.
If you're writing about the CIA/@Wikileaks story, here's the big deal: first public evidence USG secretly paying to keep US software unsafe. pic.twitter.com/kYi0NC2mOp
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 7, 2017
“Linux Sucks… For the Last Time” – 2017
“Linux Sucks”. 2017 edition. The very last “Linux Sucks”. Ever. Recorded live at the Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE) on March 2nd, 2017.
The Story of Firefox OS
Well, I’m Ben and I’m a Mozillian. I’m a Software Engineer who worked on the “Boot to Gecko” project full time for five years and I have a story to tell.
The Endless Mission One is a gorgeous Linux-powered desktop with a tempting price tag
But the Endless Mission One, which is the subject of this review, is significantly more expensive, costing $250. It also packs more capable hardware, and a gorgeous wood finish that wouldn’t look out of place in a home office. P
OggCamp 17 – Aug 19th & 20th 2017 | Canterbury, UK
OggCamp 17 is on! Canterbury Christ Church University, 19th-20th August 2017 https://t.co/nYNbYBTO6l pic.twitter.com/AK3ZeRBK1X
— OggCamp (@oggcamp) February 26, 2017
OggCamp is a Free Culture Unconference.
Gnome and Endless at SCaLE 15x
The Endless Mission One comes in two variants — one with 320GB of storage, and one with 500GB. I reviewed the latter.
For many users, GNOME 3, also known as Gnome Shell, is the definitive desktop interface. It’s clean and simple, without too many twinkles or distractions. That said, this article describes some tricks to change the GNOME notifications experience.
Litebook is a $249 Linux laptop – Liliputing
You can order the 2.9 laptop from the Litebook website. A model with a 512GB hard drive is priced at $249. Or you can pay $20 more for a version with a 32GB mSATA solid state disk and a 512GB hard drive.
k. Litebooks are the perfect combination of beautiful hardware and software. Fast and intuitive the Litebook offers a computing experience like no other. Unlike Windows laptops, Litebooks are highly optimized, come without performance hogging bloatware, are designed to ensure your privacy, and are entirely free of malware and viruses, while unlike macs Litebooks are affordable, customizable, and are backwards compatible with windows software.