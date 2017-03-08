MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | WebM Torrent Feed

The CIA has developed automated multi-platform malware attack and control systems covering Windows, Mac OS X, Solaris, Linux and more, such as EDB’s “HIVE” and the related “Cutthroat” and “Swindle” tools, which are _ described in the examples section below ._

HIVE is a multi-platform CIA malware suite and its associated control

software. The project provides customizable implants for Windows, Solaris,

MikroTik (used in internet routers) and Linux platforms and a Listening

Post (LP)/Command and Control (C2) infrastructure to communicate with

these implants.

The implants are configured to communicate via HTTPS with the webserver of a

cover domain; each operation utilizing these implants has a separate cover

domain and the infrastructure can handle any number of cover domains.

Each cover domain resolves to an IP address that is located at a commercial

VPS (Virtual Private Server) provider. The public-facing server forwards all

incoming traffic via a VPN to a ‘Blot’ server that handles actual connection

requests from clients. It is setup for optional SSL client authentication: if

a client sends a valid client certificate (only implants can do that), the

connection is forwarded to the ‘Honeycomb’ toolserver that communicates with

the implant; if a valid certificate is missing (which is the case if someone

tries to open the cover domain website by accident), the traffic is forwarded

to a cover server that delivers an unsuspicious looking website.

The Honeycomb toolserver receives exfiltrated information from the implant; an

operator can also task the implant to execute jobs on the target computer, so

the toolserver acts as a C2 (command and control) server for the implant.

Similar functionality (though limited to Windows) is provided by the RickBobby

project.

See the classified user and

developer guides for HIVE.