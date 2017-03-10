Vault 7 Unlocked | Unfilter 228
Posted on: March 9, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Wikileaks drops Vault 7 filled with CIA secrets. We analyze it & the establishment’s response. Plus are Trump’s claims he was wiretapped crazy or rooted in reality?
Plus a High Note with a theme, getting you nice and scared about Yemen & more!
— Show Notes —
Links
- Sessions met with top Russian official twice – CNNPolitics.com
- Obama administration reportedly raced to preserve intelligence on possible contact between Russians and Trump associates | Fox News
- Dopamine Puppets | Scott Adams’ Blog
- Mike Pence used private email for state business
- Kushner and Flynn Met With Russian Envoy in December, White House Says – NYTimes.com
- Straight From the Clinton Playbook: Russia Blamed For Murder of DNC Staffer
- Estranged wife: Biden son wasted money on drugs, prostitutes | Fox News
- DC Lobbyist Will Hire Actors to Reenact Seth Rich’s Murder | Washingtonian
- GOP Wants To Eliminate Obama’s Slush Fund – World News Politics
- Huckabee Rails Against DOJ ‘Slush Fund’: ‘Worse Than a Mafia Shakedown’ | Fox News Insider
- Report: Obama Admin Funneled Billions Into Left-Wing Activist Groups | Daily Wire
- BREAKING: Obama’s SECRET SLUSH FUND DISCOVERED- What He Did With It Is TERRIFYING
- GOP wants to eliminate shadowy DOJ slush fund bankrolling leftist groups | Fox News
- Justice’s Liberal Slush Fund – WSJ
- China Was Bill Clinton’s Russia – WSJ
- Sessions Bugged Too? – Vessel News
- Fox News – Breaking News Updates | Latest News Headlines | Photos & News Videos
- Former U.S. intelligence chief rejects Trump wiretap accusation | Reuters
- Saudi Arabia Stealing 65% of Yemen’s Oil in Collaboration with Total: Report – American Herald Tribune
- How Congress responded to Trump’s request to investigate the Obama administration – CNNPolitics.com
- Video emerges of Trump’s ‘Oval Office row’ with Bannon | Daily Mail Online
- schubert_9e_additional_cases_ch04_03.pdf
- Obama Advisor Rhodes Is Wrong: The President Can Order A Wiretap, And Why Trump May Have The Last Laugh | Zero Hedge
- Justin Hendrix on Twitter: “1/ The wiretaps that Donald Trump “just found out” about have been reported for weeks. I’m going to summarize here some of the discussion.”
- EXCLUSIVE: FBI ‘Granted FISA Warrant’ Covering Trump Camp’s Ties To Russia
- After Michael Flynn’s Resignation, Surveillance Defenders Suddenly Care About Wiretap Abuse
- White House supports renewal of spy law without reforms: official | Reuters
- Mika Tearfully Tells Viewers of Trump: ‘If People out There Feel Nervous, We Do Too’ :: Grabien News
- Comey Asks Justice Dept. to Reject Trump’s Wiretapping Claim – The New York Times
- CIA, DOJ sued over leaks of classified info about former NSA Flynn | Fox News
- Washington Goes Nuts – WSJ
- 2014-10-23 Branch Direction Meeting notes
- WikiLeaks Releases Alleged CIA Hacking Secrets – NBC News
- Wiretapping Word-Thinking | Scott Adams’ Blog
- Obama to McCain: ‘The Election’s Over’ – YouTube
- Imgur: The most awesome images on the Internet
- Vault7 – Home
- org-chart.png (1800×2700)
- WikiLeaks publishes massive trove of CIA spying files in ‘Vault 7’ release | The Independent
- WikiLeaks claims CIA targeted iPhones, Microsoft and turned Samsung TVs into microphones in global hacking programme – Mirror Online
- Wikileaks: CIA ‘Stole’ Russian Malware, Uses It to ‘Misdirect Attribution’ of Cyber Attacks
- CIA planned to hack cars and trucks to carry out undetectable assassinations claims WikiLeaks – Mirror Online
- The New York Times on Twitter: “WikiLeaks release said CIA had program to use Samsung smart TVs as covert listening devices https://t.co/w7PX4XGrbW”
- Newest Remote Car Hacking Raises More Questions About Reporter’s Death – WhoWhatWhy
- The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity : The Left’s Great Russian Conspiracy Theory
- WikiLeaks Releases Trove of Alleged C.I.A. Hacking Documents – The New York Times
- WikiLeaks CIA ‘Year Zero’ dump reveals covert hacking tools | Circa News – Learn. Think. Do.
- CIA Has an “Impressive List” of Ways to Hack Into Your Smartphone, WikiLeaks Files Indicate
- Watch: MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell thrown out of Tillerson meeting while asking about Russia – TheBlaze
- Guardian: FBI Asked For Warrant to Monitor Trump Aides | Mother Jones
- Obama Administration Rushed to Preserve Intelligence of Russian Election Hacking – The New York Times
- Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Associates – The New York Times
- House intelligence chief has seen no evidence to back Trump wiretap charge | Reuters