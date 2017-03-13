Some WebAssembly Required | CR 248
Posted on: March 13, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio
We follow up on WebAssembly, it’s not just the future, it’s already here & it might be great! Plus C# 7’s release gets us thinking & Canonical’s got us ranting.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
- Web Assembly follow up
- Why I Missed Web Assembly
- WebAssembly
- CppCon 2016: Dan Gohman “C++ on the Web: Let’s have some serious fun.” – YouTube
- Bug 146064 – JSC should natively support WebAssembly
- Firefox 52: Introducing Web Assembly, CSS Grid and the Grid Inspector
- Google releases Chrome 57 with WebAssembly (and more) – Liliputing
Visual Studio 2017: What’s New in Visual Studio 2017
El Hoop
3 Docker Tips for the Enterprise + BONUS!
- How’s Mike’s Video adventure going so far?
Starting my day off in #Gimp. I feel my #Linux conversion is now complete lol. Also working on a new video for @BuccaneerTech 's YouTube
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) March 12, 2017
Canonical Launches New Ubuntu Tutorials Website
Canonical plan to make it easy for developers to contribute their own tutorials to the site (hopefully with some sort of vetting involved to maintain quality) and has made adding ‘functionality to write tutorials using markdown’ a near-term goal.
Canonical’s David Planella has announced the release of the Ubuntu Developer Portal, which can be found over at developer.ubuntu.com.