We follow up on WebAssembly, it’s not just the future, it’s already here & it might be great! Plus C# 7’s release gets us thinking & Canonical’s got us ranting.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

— Show Notes: —

Feedback

El Hoop

How’s Mike’s Video adventure going so far?

Starting my day off in #Gimp. I feel my #Linux conversion is now complete lol. Also working on a new video for @BuccaneerTech 's YouTube — Michael Dominick (@dominucco) March 12, 2017

Canonical plan to make it easy for developers to contribute their own tutorials to the site (hopefully with some sort of vetting involved to maintain quality) and has made adding ‘functionality to write tutorials using markdown’ a near-term goal.