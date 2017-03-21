Just Some Tools | CR 249
Posted on: March 20, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike’s new client has some strict requirements so we get very practical about the tools we use, compromises made & the line we won’t cross.
Thanks to:
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Feedback:
Hoopla
Trying out a new @daskeyboard #Programming pic.twitter.com/o7Oguhlpwl
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) March 17, 2017
So I needed one…. #mac #xamarin #iosdev pic.twitter.com/9shIKvruaU
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) March 18, 2017