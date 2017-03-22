Plus why Bcachefs might be Linux’s next hit filesystem, Mozilla’s Obsidian & more!

Bulletproof Linux Kernel upgrades might be near, Kodi gets a real Netflix Plugin & the dirty, stinky, no good, obvious, elephant in the room around desktop Linux.

The anonymous news tipster wrote in to explain, “After years and years of users having to use workaround that relied on launchers of third-party external players or streaming transcoded video from other software there is now actually a real ‘Kodi native’ Netflix plugin/addon being developed for Kodi, and it is being developed as open source and has the potential of supporting multiple operating-system and different computer architecture platforms.

This plugin is not officially commisioned/supported by Netflix.

Discovered today by Avast malware researcher Jakub Kroustek, the Kirk Ransomware is written in Python and may be the first ransomware to utilize Monero as the ransom payment of choice.

Cisco Systems said that more than 300 models of switches it sells contain a critical vulnerability that allows the CIA to use a simple command to remotely execute malicious code that takes full control of the devices. There currently is no fix.

We now have whole filesystem encryption

According to the developer, it would appear that the feature-rich MATE 1.18 desktop environment released last week is now available for installation from the official stable Solus repositories for users of the Solus MATE edition, along with the long-term supported Linux 4.9.16 kernel and numerous other up-to-date components.

KDE is experimenting with new ways to deploy applications. Under consideration are technologies such as Flatpak, Snap and AppImage, which all have their distinct advantages.

Media and Games

Obsidian has been published as a possible proposal for WebGL-Next. As we reported a few days ago, The Khronos Group now has a staging area for WebGL-Next proposals and just a few minutes ago was the first proposal submitted.

AC-3 is a compressed digital audio format like MP3. It made its public debut in 1992. AC-3 has become the most common format for audio in film and television.

Then I wrote a script, nativefier-freedesktop, that takes *.webapp file as input, build the app with Nativefier and install it, so you can launch it from your app menu. It can include custom CSS style and JavaScript code to be injected during the building. The icon can be themed by icon themes.

Nativefier is a command line tool that allows you to easily create a desktop application for any web site with succinct and minimal configuration. Apps are wrapped by Electron in an OS executable ( .app , .exe , etc.) for use on Windows, OSX and Linux.

Desktop Linux’ future growth might depend on Electron/Web apps.

Many of which are closed source

Some have pervasive backend tracking

Performance/Overhead compares poorly to native apps.

