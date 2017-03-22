Das Boot Manager | LUP 189
Bulletproof Linux Kernel upgrades might be near, Kodi gets a real Netflix Plugin & the dirty, stinky, no good, obvious, elephant in the room around desktop Linux.
Plus why Bcachefs might be Linux’s next hit filesystem, Mozilla’s Obsidian & more!
Follow Up / Catch Up
Kodi Is Getting A Proper Netflix Plugin
The anonymous news tipster wrote in to explain, “After years and years of users having to use workaround that relied on launchers of third-party external players or streaming transcoded video from other software there is now actually a real ‘Kodi native’ Netflix plugin/addon being developed for Kodi, and it is being developed as open source and has the potential of supporting multiple operating-system and different computer architecture platforms.
This plugin is not officially commisioned/supported by Netflix.
Star Trek Themed Kirk Ransomware Brings us Monero and a Spock Decryptor!
Discovered today by Avast malware researcher Jakub Kroustek, the Kirk Ransomware is written in Python and may be the first ransomware to utilize Monero as the ransom payment of choice.
Cisco Systems said that more than 300 models of switches it sells contain a critical vulnerability that allows the CIA to use a simple command to remotely execute malicious code that takes full control of the devices. There currently is no fix.
Bcachefs – encryption, fsck, and more [LWN.net]
We now have whole filesystem encryption
Solus Users Get MATE 1.18 and Linux Kernel 4.9.16, Budgie 10.3 Coming Very Soon
According to the developer, it would appear that the feature-rich MATE 1.18 desktop environment released last week is now available for installation from the official stable Solus repositories for users of the Solus MATE edition, along with the long-term supported Linux 4.9.16 kernel and numerous other up-to-date components.
Plasma Team Discusses Web-browser integration, Bundled Apps and new Features | KDE.news
KDE is experimenting with new ways to deploy applications. Under consideration are technologies such as Flatpak, Snap and AppImage, which all have their distinct advantages.
Media and Games
- Serious Sam Fusion 2017 Rolls Into Public Beta – Phoronix
- Croteam Bringing Vulkan & Linux Support To More Of Their Games – Phoronix
- Mozilla Proposes “Obsidian” Low-Level Graphics API For The Web, Based On Vulkan – Phoronix
Obsidian has been published as a possible proposal for WebGL-Next. As we reported a few days ago, The Khronos Group now has a staging area for WebGL-Next proposals and just a few minutes ago was the first proposal submitted.
AC-3 is a compressed digital audio format like MP3. It made its public debut in 1992. AC-3 has become the most common format for audio in film and television.
Desktop Linux’ future growth might depend on Electron/Web appssum
Then I wrote a script, nativefier-freedesktop, that takes *.webapp file as input, build the app with Nativefier and install it, so you can launch it from your app menu. It can include custom CSS style and JavaScript code to be injected during the building. The icon can be themed by icon themes.
Nativefier is a command line tool that allows you to easily create a desktop application for any web site with succinct and minimal configuration. Apps are wrapped by Electron in an OS executable (
.app,
.exe, etc.) for use on Windows, OSX and Linux.
Desktop Linux’ future growth might depend on Electron/Web apps.
- Many of which are closed source
- Some have pervasive backend tracking
- Performance/Overhead compares poorly to native apps.
Pro
- We’ll never agree on a universal packaging format, so why not just bypass all of that with web applications
- Larger industrial vendors.
- More developers and applications. Some of which will be game changes for switches.
Are the benefits of having an open source platform demented if the bulk of critical user apps are closed source?
Build a Music Player with React & Electron I: Setup & Basic Concepts | Scotch
Overall speed of electron based products · Issue #5672 · electron/electron · GitHub
GitHub – sindresorhus/awesome-electron: Useful resources for creating apps with Electron
Is Electron (Atom) a good way to create offline js apps? : javascript
So refreshing to see a nice desktop app built without Electron. A well defined … | Hacker News