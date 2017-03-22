Check Yo Checksum | TechSNAP 311
Posted on: March 22, 2017
The guys break with the usual format & turn things over to Dan for a deep deep dive on Bacula! Then it’s the latest Yahoo hack news & a few more reasons you should already be using ZFS.
Plus it’s your feedback, a huge roundup & so much more!
Bacula Deep Dive – as requested by Matt Yakel
Bacula: Cross-Platform Client-Server Backups – from 2004, FYI only
Integrating the Tape Library with an existing Bacula installation
Feedback
Open Source remote monitoring and management recommendations
Round Up:
Firefox gets complaint for labeling unencrypted login page insecure
Man jailed indefinitely for refusing to decrypt hard drives loses appeal
How I Store My 1’s and 0’s: ZFS + Bargain HP Microserver = JOY
300 models of switches it sells contain a critical vulnerability