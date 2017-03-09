Behind the scenes we’ve been working out something really big, this vlog reveals what all the effort has been going into, and why we’re heading down to the Austin Texas area.

Plus the hard reality of boondocking in our Class A Motorhome for over 20 days, and the bending over backwards I’ve done to live off-grid during this time.

