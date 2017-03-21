The Kid Arrangement // vlog 41
Posted on: March 21, 2017
Posted in: Rover
A Q&A vlog about a topic that I suspect has been on a few of your minds. My living arrangement with my kiddos, and how a family of five can fit in our Class A RV. Even during bad weather.
Plus the sun came out, so I got some sweet shots with the DJI Phantom 4 Pro.
MUSIC CREDIT(S)
✩ David Cutter Music – www.davidcuttermusic.co.uk
✩ Andrew Applepie – www.andrewapplepie.com
✩ Fredji – soundcloud.com/fredjimusic/fredji-welcome-sunshine