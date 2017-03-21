A Q&A vlog about a topic that I suspect has been on a few of your minds. My living arrangement with my kiddos, and how a family of five can fit in our Class A RV. Even during bad weather.

Plus the sun came out, so I got some sweet shots with the DJI Phantom 4 Pro.

MUSIC CREDIT(S)

✩ David Cutter Music – www.davidcuttermusic.co.uk

✩ Andrew Applepie – www.andrewapplepie.com

✩ Fredji – soundcloud.com/fredjimusic/fredji-welcome-sunshine