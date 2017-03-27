The Final Countdown | LAS 462
Posted on: March 26, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action Show, Video
We start with the week’s news, then announce what’s next for the Linux Action Show, our Texas sized adventure coming up & new shows coming soon!
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | Large Video Feed | Mobile Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | Ogg Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Brought to you by: Linux Academy
What’s Next for LAS
- 6 episodes of LAS after this episode.
- Chris gone next week, driving to Texas
Linux Action Show goes to Dell, and why.
Noah and Special Guest the week I am gone.
Then live from Dell, plus inside look at all their Linux.
Live From Dell
- Chris and Noah go to Austin
- Meet the teams behind Sputnik, Servers/Cloud, IoT, networking, HPC.
- Meet up with Texas JB community members.
- Going to try and vlog the entire thing
- Rover Tracker will be LIVE again
Final LAS
- Final LAS May 7th Live at LinuxFest Northwest 2017
- Please come join us and hang out!
What’s New:
- Two new shows, one revival
- User Error relaunch, with more the Linux content that was cut to hold for LAS.
Linux News Show, with Chris Fisher and Joe Ressington
- Live Sunday’s during LAS’ old time slot.
- Going to add a new voice, and more focus on one of the most liked segments of LAS.
- Released to the LAS rss feeds, and its own dedicated YouTube channel.
- More details to come.
Ask Noah
- Launching April 3rd
- New user content, howtos, and questions answered.
- Simulcasted on KEQQ 88.3 LPFM
- Ask Noah Show
- Telegram Group
We’re going to do our best
- This will mean more, and better weekly Linux content.
- We’re creating new content, with better focus, that better reflects the kind of stuff we are passionate about making.
- We know we will lose some of you, please remember how hard we’ve worked every Sunday for a decade when you flame us.
- We know we could lose sponsors and Patrons too.
- If you grok what we are doin, we are going to need your help more than ever
— PICKS —
Runs Linux
Crashed Display in Walmart, Runs Linux
- LILO for bootloader
- SysVinit-2.78-15.i386 RPM
Build date: Wed Apr 4 15:06:04 2001
- thanks to twiggy99999 for the link
Desktop App Pick
Best password manager for iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, Mac
Secure them with Enpass password manager
— NEWS —
GNOME 3.24 Release Notes
GNOME 3.24 is the latest version of GNOME 3, and is the result
of 6 months’ hard work by the GNOME community. It contains major new
features, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. In total, the
release incorporates 28459 changes, made by approximately 753
contributors.
Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Final Beta Released with Linux Kernel 4.10, Mesa 17.0
Canonical released today, as expected, the Final Beta of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, due for release on April 13, 2017, along with the rest of the opt-in flavors, such as Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, etc.
We’re absolutely chuffed to bits to announce, what is quite possibly,
the best Ubuntu MATE beta we’ve ever released. We didn’t participate
in the Beta 1 so we have quite the change log from Alpha 2 that was
released in January. We still have some fixes to land for the themes
but overall this release is shaping up to be really great.
Xorg is now crashing whenever my monitors are going to sleep (happens always in my lunch time) – after returning its crashed and i need todo a hard reset to get the gpu running again.
State of Linux on the MacBook Pro 2016
The following document provides an overview about Linux support for the Apple
MacBook Pro 2016 line.
Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2017
Linux Desktop was the most loved platform. Sharepoint was the most dreaded. And finally, more developers wanted to work with Android this year than any other platform.
Senate votes to let ISPs sell your Web browsing history to advertisers
The US Senate today voted to eliminate broadband privacy rules that would have required ISPs to get consumers’ explicit consent before selling or sharing Web browsing data and other private information with advertisers and other companies.
Private Internet Access, a VPN provider, takes out a full page ad in the @nytimes calling out 50 senators #Broadbandprivacy pic.twitter.com/Gg62Fwycb7
— Zuri Berry (@zuriberry) March 26, 2017
Following the vote, Senator Ed Markey said “ISP” should stand for “information sold for profit,” and “invading subscriber privacy,”
How ISPs can sell your Web history—and how to stop them
So what has changed for Internet users? In one sense, nothing changed this week, because the requirement to obtain customer consent before sharing or selling data is not scheduled to take effect until at least December 4, 2017. ISPs didn’t have to follow the rules yesterday or the day before, and they won’t ever have to follow them if the rules are eliminated.
Feedback
Re: our call out for engagement
- We know not all, maybe even the majority are very active on social networks/reddit.
- We are making a plea to those that are, those that reshare and are active. Help us please.
Feedback Takeaways
Each feedback medium reflects the era of the show when it was created to a degree.
r/las: Turns into a mob after a couple of days, misses our replies, accuses us of not replying. Often critical of Noah, tends to be nostalgic of the past.
Telegram: Loves Noah, mostly likes the show as is. Most of them have suggestions/ideas. All of which seem the best so far. Say I’ll keep following whatever you do.
Email: A lot of love, def some strong ideas for change.
Twitter: Mixed bag, but majority is positive.
YouTube: Similar to the r/LAS.
Patreon: Positive, and encouraging.
Catch the show LIVE SUNDAY:
- Noon Pacific
- http://jblive.tv
- Network Calendar
— CHRIS’ STASH —
Chris’s Twitter account has changed, you’ll need to follow!
Chris Fisher (@ChrisLAS) | Twitter
Hang in our chat room:
irc.geekshed.net #jupiterbroadcasting
— NOAH’S STASH —
Noah’s Day Job
Contact Noah
noah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com