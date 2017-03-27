We start with the week’s news, then announce what’s next for the Linux Action Show, our Texas sized adventure coming up & new shows coming soon!

RSS Feeds:

HD Video Feed | Large Video Feed | Mobile Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | Ogg Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed

— Show Notes: —





Brought to you by: Linux Academy

What’s Next for LAS

6 episodes of LAS after this episode.

Chris gone next week, driving to Texas

Linux Action Show goes to Dell, and why.

Noah and Special Guest the week I am gone.

Then live from Dell, plus inside look at all their Linux.

Live From Dell

Chris and Noah go to Austin

Meet the teams behind Sputnik, Servers/Cloud, IoT, networking, HPC.

Meet up with Texas JB community members.

Going to try and vlog the entire thing

Rover Tracker will be LIVE again

Final LAS

Final LAS May 7th Live at LinuxFest Northwest 2017

Please come join us and hang out!

What’s New:

Two new shows, one revival

User Error relaunch, with more the Linux content that was cut to hold for LAS.

Linux News Show, with Chris Fisher and Joe Ressington

Live Sunday’s during LAS’ old time slot.

Going to add a new voice, and more focus on one of the most liked segments of LAS.

Released to the LAS rss feeds, and its own dedicated YouTube channel.

More details to come.

Ask Noah

Launching April 3rd

New user content, howtos, and questions answered.

Simulcasted on KEQQ 88.3 LPFM

Ask Noah Show

Telegram Group

We’re going to do our best

This will mean more, and better weekly Linux content.

We’re creating new content, with better focus, that better reflects the kind of stuff we are passionate about making.

We know we will lose some of you, please remember how hard we’ve worked every Sunday for a decade when you flame us.

We know we could lose sponsors and Patrons too.

If you grok what we are doin, we are going to need your help more than ever

— PICKS —

Runs Linux

LILO for bootloader

SysVinit-2.78-15.i386 RPM

Build date: Wed Apr 4 15:06:04 2001

thanks to twiggy99999 for the link

Desktop App Pick

Secure them with Enpass password manager

— NEWS —

GNOME 3.24 is the latest version of GNOME 3, and is the result

of 6 months’ hard work by the GNOME community. It contains major new

features, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. In total, the

release incorporates 28459 changes, made by approximately 753

contributors.

Canonical released today, as expected, the Final Beta of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, due for release on April 13, 2017, along with the rest of the opt-in flavors, such as Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, etc.

We’re absolutely chuffed to bits to announce, what is quite possibly,

the best Ubuntu MATE beta we’ve ever released. We didn’t participate

in the Beta 1 so we have quite the change log from Alpha 2 that was

released in January. We still have some fixes to land for the themes

but overall this release is shaping up to be really great.

Xorg is now crashing whenever my monitors are going to sleep (happens always in my lunch time) – after returning its crashed and i need todo a hard reset to get the gpu running again.

The following document provides an overview about Linux support for the Apple

MacBook Pro 2016 line.

Linux Desktop was the most loved platform. Sharepoint was the most dreaded. And finally, more developers wanted to work with Android this year than any other platform.

The US Senate today voted to eliminate broadband privacy rules that would have required ISPs to get consumers’ explicit consent before selling or sharing Web browsing data and other private information with advertisers and other companies.

Private Internet Access, a VPN provider, takes out a full page ad in the @nytimes calling out 50 senators #Broadbandprivacy pic.twitter.com/Gg62Fwycb7 — Zuri Berry (@zuriberry) March 26, 2017

Following the vote, Senator Ed Markey said “ISP” should stand for “information sold for profit,” and “invading subscriber privacy,”

So what has changed for Internet users? In one sense, nothing changed this week, because the requirement to obtain customer consent before sharing or selling data is not scheduled to take effect until at least December 4, 2017. ISPs didn’t have to follow the rules yesterday or the day before, and they won’t ever have to follow them if the rules are eliminated.

Feedback

Re: our call out for engagement

We know not all, maybe even the majority are very active on social networks/reddit.

We are making a plea to those that are, those that reshare and are active. Help us please.

Feedback Takeaways

Each feedback medium reflects the era of the show when it was created to a degree.

r/las: Turns into a mob after a couple of days, misses our replies, accuses us of not replying. Often critical of Noah, tends to be nostalgic of the past.

Telegram: Loves Noah, mostly likes the show as is. Most of them have suggestions/ideas. All of which seem the best so far. Say I’ll keep following whatever you do.

Email: A lot of love, def some strong ideas for change.

Twitter: Mixed bag, but majority is positive.

YouTube: Similar to the r/LAS.

Patreon: Positive, and encouraging.

Catch the show LIVE SUNDAY:

— CHRIS’ STASH —

Chris’s Twitter account has changed, you’ll need to follow!

Chris Fisher (@ChrisLAS) | Twitter

Hang in our chat room:

irc.geekshed.net #jupiterbroadcasting

— NOAH’S STASH —

Noah’s Day Job

Contact Noah

noah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com

Find us on Twitter