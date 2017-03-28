Captivated by Containers | CR 250
Posted on: March 27, 2017
Mike’s got a new testing pipeline & he’s fired up and ready to go. He shares what might be a game changer for his business.
Plus we discuss the damage done by “Coding Heroes”, the value of a namespace, a handy tool & more!
Hoopla
How to Prevent Coding Hereos From Destroying the Team
Gitter is joining the GitLab Team
Gitter will continue to operate as a standalone network, continuing to making its project chat capabilities available to all. Over the coming months, the GitLab integration will be improved to include ‘Login with GitLab’ and the ability to easily create chat rooms and communities from GitLab groups and projects.
Docker Powered Testing with BitBucket Pipelines
- What is this?
- Who is this for?
- What about Jenkins or my favorite testing tool?
APFS Going Live, the end of HFS+ is Near
iOS 10.3 introduces a new Apple File System (APFS), which is installed when an iOS device is updated. APFS is optimized for flash/SSD storage and includes improved support for encryption. Other features include snapshots for freezing the state of a file system (better for backups), space sharing, and better space efficiency, all of which should result in a more stable platform. Customers updating to iOS 10.3 should first make a backup given that the update installs a new file system.
Developers hoping to attend Apple’s 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California can now apply for a chance to purchase a ticket, with Apple’s lottery having kicked off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Tickets are priced at $1,599.
Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2017
We learn something new every time we run our survey. This year is no exception:
- A common misconception about developers is that they’ve all been programming since childhood. In fact, we see a wide range of experience levels. Among professional developers, 11.3% got their first coding jobs within a year of first learning how to program. A further 36.9% learned to program between one and four years before beginning their careers as developers.
- Only 13.1% of developers are actively looking for a job. But 75.2% of developers are interested in hearing about new job opportunities.
- When we asked respondents what they valued most when considering a new job, 53.3% said remote options were a top priority. A majority of developers, 63.9%, reported working remotely at least one day a month, and 11.1% say they’re full-time remote or almost all the time.
- A majority of developers said they were underpaid. Developers who work in government and non-profits feel the most underpaid, while those who work in finance feel the most overpaid.
Tool
finds bugs in your shell scripts.