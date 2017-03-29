We dig deep into the LibreBoot project, how the Intel ME problem impacts open source & limits badass free laptops. Then we spend Wes’ money and shop for his next perfect Linux rig.

Follow Up / Catch Up

_The DIY tech inventor NODE has created a handheld all-in-one computer that runs __Linux. It’s made using the new Raspberry Pi Zero W, some 3D printed parts, and an iPhone 5 slider keyboard. He has also posted the details of the project on his website to help you make your own computer._

Over the weekend, Google security researcher Tavis Ormandy reported a new client-side vulnerability in the LastPass browser extension.

We’ve just wrapped up a fun release cycle, and it’s my pleasure to announce Rockstor 3.9.0. Our community has been really active and we’ve prioritized nicely to improve on a few different areas. 6 contributors have come together for this release and besides working on new features and bug fixes, we made significant improvements to code quality.

FreeNAS Corral is 100% free and Open Source, building on the success of the FreeNAS Open Source project. FreeNAS Corral is fully committed to the Open Source development model, being based exclusively on Open Source technologies, and its storage services are designed to be fully compatible with FreeNAS 9.10. Features include a rewritten middleware architecture, a modern graphical user interface, support for Docker containers, its own built-in hypervisor that supports virtualization with full ZFS integration, and a powerful command line interface.

FreeNAS Corral now supports Docker containers for doing all of its “application hosting” and existing jails/plugins data will simply continue to live in the jails/dataset in the ZFS volume but will be inactive, since jails are no longer used in Corral.

I’m going into the nanotech / biomedical field, for a complete career change of pace and hopefully the opportunity to do things that will substantially improve quality of life for a lot of people

One week from today I’ll be concluding my time at iXsystems. It’s been a very enjoyable 7 years and I have really enjoyed working on FreeNAS since iXsystems sponsored the rewrite of FreeNAS with the 8.0 version (released in early May 2011, five and a half years ago!)

+ You can Still download and Use FreeNAS 9.10 Download the current stable release of FreeNAS (9.10)

Designed and prototyped by DIY tech inventor and YouTuber N-O-D-E, the Zero Terminal is an all-in-one computer that is offers remarkable portability and functionality in an impressively compact body.

While Pwn2Own has always taken aim at web browsers, the 2017 event is the first that provided Linux, and specifically the Ubuntu 16.10 Linux distribution, as a target. Researchers did not shy away from Linux’s first time at Pwn2Own, taking direct aim at the open-source operating system.

The utterly predictable _vulnerability advisory_on the Full Disclosure mailing list details CVE-2017-7240 — aka “Miele Professional PG 8528 – Web Server Directory Traversal.” This is the builtin web server that’s used to remotely control the glassware-cleaning machine from a browser.

Let’s Spend Wes’ Money

beefy but reasonably sized laptop?

What are the most important stickers to get for a new machine?

#ProjectSputnik — $200 off Dell XPS 13 developer edition configs! https://t.co/qSl4emltS8 not sure how long this is will be going on for — Barton George (@barton808) March 28, 2017

Electromagnetic plated system76 logo approved today. PVT complete. Galago production starting soon. pic.twitter.com/PD56VWvObu — Carl Richell (@carlrichell) March 28, 2017

Should Wes Build a Rig?

Thunderbolting Your Video Card

Yes, that’s right, I paid $500 for an external Thunderbolt 3 enclosure to fit a $600 video card, all to enable a plug-in upgrade of a GPU on a Skull Canyon NUC that itself cost around $1000 fully built. I know, it sounds crazy, and … OK fine, I won’t argue with you. It’s crazy.

