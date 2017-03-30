This week on BSDNow, news about the NetBSD project, a BSD Phone, bunch of OpenBSD and TrueOS News & more!

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | OGG Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | HD Vid Feed | HD Torrent Feed

– Show Notes: –

Headlines

This update represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons, as well as new features and enhancements.

Kernel compat_linux(8): Fully support sched_setaffinity and sched_getaffinity, fixing, e.g., the Intel Math Kernel Library.

DTrace: Avoid redefined symbol errors when loading the module. Fix module autoload.



+IPFilter:

+ Fix matching of ICMP queries when NAT’d through IPF.

+ Fix lookup of original destination address when using a redirect rule. This is required for transparent proxying by squid, for example.

+ ipsec(4): Fix NAT-T issue with NetBSD being the host behind NAT.

Drivers Add vioscsi driver for the Google Compute Engine disk. ichsmb(4): Add support for Braswell CPU and Intel 100 Series. wm(4): Add C2000 KX and 2.5G support. Add Wake On Lan support. Fixed a lot of bugs

Security Fixes NetBSD-SA2017-001 Memory leak in the connect system call. NetBSD-SA2017-002 Several vulnerabilities in ARP.

ARM related Support for Raspberry Pi Zero. ODROID-C1 Ethernet now works.



What has been done in NetBSD Verified the full matrix of combinations of wait(2) and ptrace(2) in the following GNU libstdc++ std::call_once bug investigation test-cases Improving documentation and other minor system parts Documentation of ptrace(2) and explanation how debuggers work Introduction of new siginfo(2) codes for SIGTRAP New ptrace(2) interfaces

What has been done in LLDB

Native Process NetBSD Plugin

The MonitorCallback function

Other LLDB code, out of the NativeProcessNetBSD Plugin

Automated LLDB Test Results Summary

Plan for the next milestone fix conflict with system-wide py-six add support for auxv read operation switch resolution of pid -> path to executable from /proc to sysctl(7) recognize Real-Time Signals (SIGRTMIN-SIGRTMAX) upstream !NetBSDProcessPlugin code switch std::call_once to llvm::call_once add new ptrace(2) interface to lock and unlock threads from execution switch the current PT_WATCHPOINT interface to PT_GETDBREGS and PT_SETDBREGS



There have been a number of different projects that have proposed building a FreeBSD based smart phone

This project is a bit different, and I think that gives it a better chance to make progress

It uses off-the-shelf parts, so while not as neatly integrated as a regular smartphone device, it makes a much better prototype, and is more readily available.

Hardware overview: X86-based, long-lasting (user-replaceable) battery, WWAN Modem (w/LTE), 4-5″ LCD Touchscreen (Preferably w/720p resolution, IPS), upgradable storage.

Currently targeting the UDOO Ultra platform. It features Intel Pentium N3710 (2.56GHz Quad-core, HD Graphics 405 [16 EUs @ 700MHz], VT-x, AES-NI), 2x4GB DDR3L RAM, 32GB eMMC storage built-in, further expansion w/M.2 SSD & MicroSD slot, lots of connectivity onboard.

Software: FreeBSD Hypervisor (bhyve or Xen) to run atop the hardware, hosting two separate hosts. One will run an instance of pfSense, the “World’s Most Popular Open Source Firewall” to handle the WWAN connection, routing, and Firewall (as well as Secure VPN if desired). The other instance will run a slimmed down installation of FreeBSD. The UI will be tweaked to work best in this form factor & resources tuned for this platform. There will be a strong reliance on Google Chromium & Google’s services (like Google Voice).

The project has a detailed log, and it looks like the hardware it is based on will ship in the next few weeks, so we expect to see more activity.

News Roundup

DragonFlyBSD’s Matt Dillon has posted a rundown of the various M.2 NVMe devices he has tested SAMSUNG 951 SAMSUNG 960 EVO TOSHIBA OCZ RD400 INTEL 600P WD BLACK 256G MYDIGITALSSD PLEXTOR M8Pe

It is interesting to see the relative performance of each device, but also how they handle the workload and manage their temperature (or don’t in a few cases)

The link provides a lot of detail about different block sizes and overall performance

“zrep”, a robust yet easy to use ZFS based replication and failover solution. It can also serve as the conduit to create a simple backup hub.

The tool was originally written for Solaris, and is written in ksh

However, it seems people have used it on FreeBSD and even FreeNAS by installing the ksh93 port

Has anyone used this? How does it compare to tools like zxfer?

There is a FreeBSD port, but it is a few versions behind, someone should update it

We would be interested in hearing some feedback

Catching up on some TrueOS News

Catching up on some OpenBSD News

Beastie Bits

Feedback/Questions