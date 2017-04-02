HD Video Feed | Large Video Feed | Mobile Video Feed | MP3 Audio Feed | Ogg Audio Feed | iTunes Feed | Torrent Feed

I just started watching LAS starting in January, and last week I overheard co-workers talking about Linux and I had to jump in and tell them about LAS. Was behind on my podcast watching but just finished 462. Sad to see this chapter ending but happy to see what you both will bring to us next. One thing that would love to see in Ask Noah or maybe in a monthly’ish podcast: do picks and dist reviews when the make scene. Do your top 5-10 app pick and what new dist came out. I really like those, but some times the picks and dist felt like you were forcing it too much. I have enjoyed LAS and really hope to more from Jupiter broadcasting.

hey Chris i’m writing this to you to say thank you so much for LAS.around 2010 i got hurt on my job and was home with nothing to do,sad having depression on top of that. it was very hard time for me.but i thought i try something new and watch a watch called Las on youtube.And thanks to you and Angela’s (fauxshow).i was able to deal with it and survive.i know this is not a linux question,but i thought you should hear this.linux not just a OS it can be so much more.i’m not a big linux user i’m still a bit of a noob .but i do like it.i use it every day.and i do try to switch people to it.and ohh Noah love you dude your one hell of a smart ass don’t stop doing what you do,guys like me who are not big on linux still care to know something about it,so i can’t wait to see ask Noah.and learn.sorry if this was to long,i just wanted to say thank you and i love you guys.