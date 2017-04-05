Plus Fedora has the perfect desktop for Hacker News & Android is now king of the internet.

Joe Ressington of Late Night Linux joins Wes to discuss just what makes a “Proper” distribution. Then the latest news about Libreboot and the Free Software Foundation, Containers explained in pictures & our complaints about the latest Telegram release.

That‘s why we’ve improved the key exchange mechanism. To make sure your call is 100% secure, you and your recipient just need to compare four emoji over the phone. No lengthy codes or complicated pictures! Each time you make a Voice Call on Telegram, a neural network learns from your and your device‘s feedback

What is space-vim?

space-vim is a vim distribution for vim plugins and resources, compatible with Vim and NeoVim.

It is inspired by spacemacs and mimics spacemacs in a high level, especially in the whole architecture, key bindings and GUI.

Over the past six months, the Libreboot project has been in a state of discord. After an issue with a transgender employee at the FSF escalated, Libreboot publicly left GNU with little consultation from the community. Relations with so many people were strained. Friendships broken, lines of code never written: the chaos needs to come to an end. With all of this in mind, were the allegations against the Free Software Foundation true? Perhaps. Perhaps not. At this point, it doesn’t matter. Indeed, it is unlikely that Libreboot will ever rejoin GNU, but feuding in an already fragmented community helps nobody. The world of free software is shrinking and under attack. Though the FSF may make mistakes from time to time, so do we. We do not need another divide.

No more “royal we”. No more notorious surprises. No more late night “typofixes”.

Transparency and collaboration are the way forward.

Over the last few years I do feel we managed to nail down what the major pain points are and crossed them out one by one or gotten people assigned to work on them. So a lot of the items people asked for in that thread we already have in Fedora Workstation or have already in our roadmap. So I thought it would be nice to write them up and maybe encourage people to take a look at Fedora Workstation if you haven’t done so already.

Handling of DPI scaling and HiDPI

Multitouch gestures

Battery life

UEFI issues

Something like Redshift

Wayland

Research from web analytics company StatCounter found Android now accounts for a larger share of internet usage than Windows for the first time. During March 2017, Android users represented 37.93 percent of activity on StatCounter’s network versus 37.91 percent for the Microsoft operating system. It’s a small gap for sure — and it refers to usage not necessary users — but it marks a notable tipping point that has been inevitable for the past couple of years. The wider Android-Windows trend has been evident for some time. Windows dominated, and continues to dominate, the desktop landscape, but worldwide PC sales have declined for the past five years to reach the same levels as 2008. In contrast, sales of smartphones continue to grow, and Android is the operating system for the lion’s share of internet users worldwide. Growth is highest in emerging markets like India. There, Apple has increased its sales but remains a niche player, with Android accounting for upwards of 90 percent of smartphones.

Using Linux in the Real World

Quick refresher: I’m a life-long Mac user, but I was disappointed by Apple’s latest MacBook Pro release. I researched a set of alternative computers to consider. And, as a surprise even to myself, I decided to leave the Mac platform. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, by all means check this one out. However, I’ll be selling my Spectre x360 and going back to my mid-2012 MacBook Air. It’s not HP’s fault or because of the Linux desktop. The problem is how I value my time. In contrast, I’ve spent the past two years learning how to play the piano. It’s required rote memorization and repeated physical exercises. By spending time practicing piano, I’ve opened myself up to ideas that I couldn’t appreciate before. I’ve learned things about music that I couldn’t comprehend in the past. My retraining efforts have expanded my horizons. I’m skeptical that adopting HP hardware and the Linux desktop could have a similar effect on me.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been sharing various users’ stories about their own personal migration to Linux.

This is Brian Hall’s story of switching to Linux.

For those of you with Linux-related jobs:

How much of it really involves Linux (and not Windows)?

(Workstations) Can you pick your own distribution?

(Servers) When new systems are being deployed, do you have any influence on > which distribution will be installed?

Are you able to do your work with a Linux-based development machine at least?

What makes a ‘Proper’ distribution?