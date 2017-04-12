Roadshow Special | CR 251
Posted on: April 11, 2017
Tune in for a special road edition of the show today! After Mike & Chris cover some feedback, they share their worst hire stories, eat some Apple crow & debate the end of the exodus.
Plus Chris shares some surprisingly topical experiences from his Dell trip, Mike’s got a tool of the week & Jonny’s feeling the hero rage.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback & Hoopla
- How Common is it for QA to be Technically Inept
Johnny et Al Feel the Coding Heroes Rage
- William Brings the Love
- Daring Fireball MacPro Lives
Stuff
- Mac Exodus Over?
- Chris’s Excellent Texas Adventure
- MacBook Pro Review